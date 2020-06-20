CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Target Dave Iuli on What Makes BYU Unique

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of my interview with Dave Iuli here.

Dave Iuli is a four-star Offensive Lineman out of Washington with offers from around the country. Iuli has already received offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington among others. Iuli is listed at 6'5 330 pounds and he projects as an interior Offensive Lineman at the next level. BYU and Iuli have started talking over the last couple of weeks and I would expect BYU to extend an offer in the future. I had a chance to catch up with Iuli and get an update on his recruitment.

The first thing that stands out about Dave Iuli on film is his size. His size, physicality, and mobility at 6'5 330 lbs. is why universities across the country have offered Iuli. Iuli was forced to sit out his Sophmore season due to injury. Check out his Freshman highlights below:

Iuli grew up on the island of Samoa as is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Iuli moved from Samoa to Washington around ten years ago with his family - Iuli started learning English when he moved to the United States. Off the football field, Iuli is one of the kindest and most genuine guys around.

BYU needs to make up some ground in Iuli's recruitment, but time is on their side. BYU would do really well to add Iuli to their interior OL pipeline.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Makes the Cut for Logan Fano

Top BYU target Logan Fano released his top eight and BYU made the cut.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: BYU CB Isaiah Herron Enters Transfer Portal

Breaking: BYU CB Isaiah Herron Enters Transfer Portal

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for BYU Football Recruiting Rankings

BYU's 2021 recruiting class will be smaller than normal - we look at both the best and worst-case scenarios for upcoming recruiting rankings.

Casey Lundquist

Survey: 90% of BYU Football Fans Would Attend Games with no Restrictions

In a recent Twitter poll, over 90% of BYU fans said they would attend football games without restrictions

Casey Lundquist

by

punters

The Strengths of BYU Football DE Uriah Leiataua

We do a film review of Uriah Leiataua's strengths at Defensive End.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Target Deamikkio Nathan Updates His Recruitment

Get to know Deamikkio Nathan - a WR out of Texas who just included BYU in his final eight schools.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Offers DT Jacob Shuster

Casey Lundquist

USA Today Projects Yoeli Childs to be a Top 40 NBA Draft Pick

One national outlets projects Yoeli Childs as a second-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Max Clark

Ten BYU Football Players that Have Outperformed Their Star Rating

Taking a look at BYU football players that have exceeded their expectations out of high school.

Casey Lundquist

An Early Look at Future BYU Football Schedules

We take an early look at BYU's upcoming football schedules.

Casey Lundquist