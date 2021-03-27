BYU Target Nason Coleman Updates His Recruitment

As BYU approaches the end of spring practices this week, we will turn a lot of our attention to recruiting. This summer is expected to be a very busy one on the recruiting front. The dead period, which has been in place since the beginning of COVID-19, is expected to end in June.

Recently I caught up with 2022 BYU target Nason Coleman to get an update on his recruitment. Coleman is a tight end from Chandler High School in Arizona with offers from BYU, Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa State, and more.

Apart from BYU, he hears from Princeton, Utah, ASU, Iowa State, and Arkansas the most. On what he is looking for in his recruitment, Coleman said, "One of the things I value about a school is its atmosphere...that can affect the way I perform both on and off the field." Coleman continued, "Another thing that I value in schools are the types of programs that they offer for the majors I may be interested in."

Coleman has various connections to BYU. In fact, BYU fans that follow recruiting probably recognize the name of his high school. Chandler High School is the same school where BYU signees like Gunner Romney, Tate Romney, Jacob Conover, Sione Hingano, and Sitalingi Havea played their prep careers.

"Jacob Conover was a good friend to me when I first moved out to Arizona from Hawaii," Coleman said, "Carter Wheat and I would always workout together when he was in Arizona, Sol-Jay Maiava was my youth QB back in Hawaii, and I am good friends with the Romneys - I would workout with them a lot when they were in town."

On what his Chandler teammates and friends have told him about BYU, he said, "My friends say a lot of good things about BYU . They talk about the positive relationship they’ve built with the coaching staff. The team seems to have a good chemistry which also makes them feel like family."

He also talked to the atmosphere at BYU, something that is very important in his recruitment. "My friends have also shared with me about the great atmosphere at BYU. They’ve felt welcomed since day one."

Apart from the connections to current BYU players and signees, Coleman also has various family ties to BYU. His sisters attend BYU-Hawaii, he has cousins at BYU, his Mom graduated from BYU, and his Dad graduated from BYU-Hawaii.

Ever since Kalani Sitake arrived at BYU, he has emphasized the tight end position and its importance in BYU's offense. As a result, the Cougars have had a lot of success with players like Matt Bushman, Dallin Holker, and Isaac Rex. I asked Nason how he will weigh the utilization of the tight end in his decision, he replied, "The way the team utilizes their tight ends has a huge impact on my decision," he continued, "I wouldn’t want to go to a school and not be used to my full potential. I love getting the ball in my hands so I can make some plays. I love to block for my teammates so they can make plays as well. I noticed that BYU has had great success with their tight ends over the past few years and that has always been eye-opening to me!"

Growing up in Hawaii, Coleman said Oregon was his dream school:

"I liked watching Marcus Mariota, who is also from Hawaii. He was a great role model and showed me that I could one day perform at the college level as well. It was also cool to see them change their uniforms each week for games." - Nason Coleman

While Oregon was the original innovator as far as college football uniforms are concerned, BYU has made strides in that department in recent years. Earlier this month, BYU released two new helmets bringing their total uniform combinations to 26.

Coleman says he plans to take his time before he makes his college decision.

