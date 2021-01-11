BYU Football Target Spencer Fano Updates His Recruitment

BYU prioritized in-state recruiting in the 2021 class and it paid off when the Cougars signed players like Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and John Henry Daley during the early signing period. Recruiting top in-state players will continue to be a priority for BYU, and the Cougars have already identified some of their top in-state targets in future classes. This week, we highlighted 2023 prospects Smith Snowden and Stanley Raass. Today, we turn out attention to Spencer Fano. Spencer is a 2023 offensive line prospect and the younger brother of BYU signee Logan Fano. I had a chance to catch up with Spencer to get an update on his recruitment.

BYU and Utah are the first two schools to offer Fano, but he will likely receive more offers over the next few years. For now, Fano tells me that BYU and Utah are the two schools that contact him the most.

Fano says the most important factors in his recruitment will be education and family. As far as family is concerned, BYU is in a good position. The Cougars signed Spencer's older brother Logan during the early signing period, and Spencer has two uncles that played for BYU. His uncle Spencer Reid played linebacker from 1994-1997 and his uncle Gabriel Reid played tight end for BYU from 1999-2002.

You can watch Spencer's sophmore highlights at the top of this article.

