CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU on Sports Illustrated: Daily Cougs Stories of the Week

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: BYU Basketball Lands Brandon Averette as Graduate Transfer

Mark Pope and staff have relentlessly pursued transfers coming on three months now. On 6/12/20, their efforts paid off when they landed Brandon Averette. Averette is a graduate transfer PG from UVU who averaged 12.8 points on 45.8% shooting last season. He also averaged 3 assists and 2 rebounds per game. (Sports Reference) Averette played his first two seasons of college basketball at Oklahoma State before transferring and committing to Mark Pope when he was at UVU.

Watch: Get to Know BYU Basketball's Brandon Averette

I had a chance to sit down with Averette and discuss his decision to transfer to BYU.

Counting Down NCAA Football Ratings for BYU Football Roster: 21-30

Without live sports it's time to get creative. I recently came across a fascinating data set - the NCAA Football 14 player ratings. For those that don't know, NCAA Football was a college football video game like Madden except it was for college football. The last NCAA Football game was made in 2014 before the game was shut down due to legal issues. Today, I tried to replicate the "NCAA Football" ratings formula and then I applied the formula to the 2020 BYU football roster. Does that make me a nerd? Yes, without a doubt. But, for your viewing pleasure, I'm pleased to unveil the top 50 NCAA Football ratings for the 2020 BYU roster. This will be a series, we'll countdown starting from no. 50. 

Three Things Caleb Lohner Would Bring to BYU Basketball

Caleb Lohner signed with Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Reports surfaced yesterday that Lohner asked to be released from his NLI (national letter of intent) because he wanted play for BYU. UteZone was the first to report the news. Lohner was recruited by the likes of Kansas State, Texas, Baylor, and Texas A&M.

BYU Football Newcomers that Could Make an Impact on Offense

BYU football will welcome multiple newcomers on the offensive side of the ball this year. We look at the newcomers that could make an impact on offense.

Have a topic you'd like us to write about? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/14/2019

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

Coach Pope on What Brandon Averette Brings to BYU Basketball

Former Oklahoma State and UVU guard announced he will grad-transfer to BYU for his senior season.

Max Clark

Candidates to Return Kicks for BYU Football

BYU has a few players on the roster that could be threats to return kicks to the house.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Counting Down NCAA Football Ratings for BYU Football Roster: 21-30

Without live sports it's time to get creative. Here are our projected "NCAA Football 21" ratings for BYU if the game was made in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Get to Know BYU Basketball's Brandon Averette

Brandon Averette is a graduate transfer PG from UVU and the newest member of the BYU Basketball team.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Newcomers that Could Make an Impact on Defense

We take a look at the newcomers who could find a role on defense in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: BYU Basketball Lands Brandon Averette as Graduate Transfer

BYU Basketball lands another transfer from UVU in PG Brandon Averette.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 2 - Troy Warner

This is the continuation of a series where we'll countdown 10 BYU Football players that are primed for a breakout season.

Casey Lundquist

How Top In-State Recruits Have Fared at BYU Under Kalani Sitake

In-state recruiting is very important for BYU football. We take a look at how the top in-state recruits have fared at BYU.

Casey Lundquist

BYU to Face Oregon in Phil Knight Invitational

Casey Lundquist