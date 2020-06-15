BYU on Sports Illustrated: Daily Cougs Stories of the Week

Breaking: BYU Basketball Lands Brandon Averette as Graduate Transfer

Mark Pope and staff have relentlessly pursued transfers coming on three months now. On 6/12/20, their efforts paid off when they landed Brandon Averette. Averette is a graduate transfer PG from UVU who averaged 12.8 points on 45.8% shooting last season. He also averaged 3 assists and 2 rebounds per game. (Sports Reference) Averette played his first two seasons of college basketball at Oklahoma State before transferring and committing to Mark Pope when he was at UVU.

Watch: Get to Know BYU Basketball's Brandon Averette

I had a chance to sit down with Averette and discuss his decision to transfer to BYU.

Counting Down NCAA Football Ratings for BYU Football Roster: 21-30

Without live sports it's time to get creative. I recently came across a fascinating data set - the NCAA Football 14 player ratings. For those that don't know, NCAA Football was a college football video game like Madden except it was for college football. The last NCAA Football game was made in 2014 before the game was shut down due to legal issues. Today, I tried to replicate the "NCAA Football" ratings formula and then I applied the formula to the 2020 BYU football roster. Does that make me a nerd? Yes, without a doubt. But, for your viewing pleasure, I'm pleased to unveil the top 50 NCAA Football ratings for the 2020 BYU roster. This will be a series, we'll countdown starting from no. 50.

Three Things Caleb Lohner Would Bring to BYU Basketball

Caleb Lohner signed with Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Reports surfaced yesterday that Lohner asked to be released from his NLI (national letter of intent) because he wanted play for BYU. UteZone was the first to report the news. Lohner was recruited by the likes of Kansas State, Texas, Baylor, and Texas A & M.

BYU Football Newcomers that Could Make an Impact on Offense

BYU football will welcome multiple newcomers on the offensive side of the ball this year. We look at the newcomers that could make an impact on offense.

Have a topic you'd like us to write about? Let us know in the comments section below.