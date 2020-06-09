CougsDaily
BYU Football Newcomers that Could Make an Impact on Offense

Casey Lundquist

BYU football will welcome multiple newcomers on the offensive side of the ball this year. Today, let's look at the newcomers that could make an impact on offense.

Devonta'e Henry-Cole - RB

Henry-Cole is a graduate transfer from the University of Utah who has the ability to compete for the starting job when he arrives on campus this summer. Of all the newcomers, Henry-Cole is the most likely to make an impact in 2020. He only has one season of eligibility remaining.

Chris Jackson - WR

There will be an opportunity for multiple new WRs to see the field in 2020 - Jackson is arguably the Wide Receiver who could play the most this season. Jackson is already on campus with the team which will give him an advantage over guys like Kody Epps and Miles Davis. Jackson is a fast receiver will reliable hands. Check out his JUCO film here:

Kody Epps - WR

BYU Football Wide Receiver Signee Kody Epps

Epps is a highly-touted Wide Receiver from California. I had a chance to catch up with Epps and discuss his recruitment to BYU. Epps is a precise route runner who has performed extremely well at the highest levels of high school football. It might take a few games to adjust to the college level, but I expect Epps to make an impact this season.

Miles Davis - WR

BYU Football Signee Miles Davis

Miles Davis is a guy that could end up at Cornerback. If he stays at Wide Receiver, he might have the highest ceiling of all the Wide Receivers on this list and he could have an opportunity to play this season. Davis might need a redshirt season to develop, but he has all the talent to play right away if he's able to grasp the playback and refine his routes. You can watch part of my interview with Miles Davis below:

Bruce Garrett - RB

Bruce Garrett

Garrett was a highly-productive RB in Texas in high school. Of the five players on this list, Garrett is probably the least likely to contribute this season. Not because he can't play, he certainly can. But Garrett comes from a very unique system in high school - he'll need some time to adjust to running between the Tackles. In addition, there won't be as many opportunities for Garrett to get carries: BYU returns Finau, McChesney, Katoa, and Allgeier at RB.

