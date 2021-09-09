September 9, 2021
BYU, UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati Reportedly Set to Be Voted Into the Big 12 on Friday Morning

Big 12 expansion continues to progress
Author:

Big 12 expansion continues to progress at a rapid pace. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, "A Big 12 presidents call is scheduled for Friday morning to formally vote UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, and BYU into the league. The vote is largely considered a formality."

BYU, UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati are expected to accept the invitations. Once invitations are formally accepted, the lawyers will get to work.

Caleb Christensen vs UCF

The first thing on the agenda? Transition timeline. The four schools will join the league sometime between 2022 and 2024. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde reported that the schools "will join the league by 2023 or, at the very latest, 2024." According to a different report from Brett McMurphy, however, "It’s possible BYU could join the Big 12 as early as the 2022 season and then the three American Conference teams — Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — may not join until a year or two later."

As an independent in football, BYU won't go have to jump through the same hoops as the schools coming from the AAC. They will, however, have to rearrange individually games scheduled for the years to come. In addition, BYU will notify the WCC of its intentions to join the Big 12 in all sports..

Next on the agenda will be the financial payouts for the four new schools. According to Dellenger and Forde, "The four new members are not expected to immediately get full distribution shares...however, their first-year shares in the Big 12 are expected to double if not triple their American distribution, which is around $6 million or $7 million."

Caleb Christensen vs UCF

