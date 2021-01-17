NewsLavell's Lounge+
Final BYU Football Decision Tracker

Stay up to date with the BYU football players that will decide whether they want to return for the 2021 season.
Given the strange circumstances surrounding the 2020 college football season, multiple players on BYU's roster have to decide on their plans for the 2021 season. This season didn't count against anyone's eligibility, so every senior can return to play in 2021. In addition, BYU has a few juniors that need to decide between the NFL and returning to BYU next season. Below is a decision tracker for each player, this has been updated over the last few weeks. Today is the final decision tracker.

Seniors

Zayne Anderson

Zayne Anderson accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Matt Bushman

Matt Bushman has started preparing for the NFL, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Zac Dawe

Zac Dawe has accepted an invitation to the College Gridiron Showcase in preparation for the NFL, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Bracken El-Bakri

Zac Dawe has accepted an invitation to the Spiral Tropical Bowl in preparation for the NFL, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Kavika Fonua

Kavika Fonua has not made any official announcement, but I do not expect him to return for the 2021 season.

Kyle Griffitts

Kyle Griffitts will return to BYU in 2021, but not as a player. Griffitts will be a GA on the upcoming staff.

Chandon Herring

Chandon Herring signed with an agent and will be pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL.

Tristen Hoge

Tristen Hoge accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Jared Kapisi

Jared Kapisi has not made any official announcement, but I do not expect him to return for the 2021 season.

Isaiah Kaufusi

Isaiah Kaufusi told the media the he is leaning towards pursuing the NFL after this season. It appears that Kaufusi played his last game at BYU against UCF.

Uriah Leiataua

Uriah Leiataua suffered an injury during fall camp that kept him out for most of the season. He did not participate in senior day as he will be returning for the 2021 season.

Kieffer Longson

Kieffer Longson has not made any official announcement, but I do not expect him to return for the 2021 season.

Khyiris Tonga

Khyiris Tonga accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Jeddy Tuiloma

Jeddy Tuiloma has not made any official announcement, but I do not expect him to return for the 2021 season.

Troy Warner

Troy Warner has signed with an agent and will declare for the NFL draft.

Chris Wilcox

Chris Wilcox has signed with an agent and will not return for the 2021 season.

Juniors

Brady Christensen

Christensen officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

James Empey

James Empey will return to BYU for his senior season.

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson officially declared for the NFL draft on New Year's Day.

Dax Milne

Dax Milne officially declared for the NFL draft on Thursday.

