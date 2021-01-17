Final BYU Football Decision Tracker
Given the strange circumstances surrounding the 2020 college football season, multiple players on BYU's roster have to decide on their plans for the 2021 season. This season didn't count against anyone's eligibility, so every senior can return to play in 2021. In addition, BYU has a few juniors that need to decide between the NFL and returning to BYU next season. Below is a decision tracker for each player, this has been updated over the last few weeks. Today is the final decision tracker.
Seniors
Zayne Anderson
Zayne Anderson accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Matt Bushman
Matt Bushman has started preparing for the NFL, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Zac Dawe
Zac Dawe has accepted an invitation to the College Gridiron Showcase in preparation for the NFL, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Bracken El-Bakri
Zac Dawe has accepted an invitation to the Spiral Tropical Bowl in preparation for the NFL, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Kavika Fonua
Kavika Fonua has not made any official announcement, but I do not expect him to return for the 2021 season.
Kyle Griffitts
Kyle Griffitts will return to BYU in 2021, but not as a player. Griffitts will be a GA on the upcoming staff.
Chandon Herring
Chandon Herring signed with an agent and will be pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL.
Tristen Hoge
Tristen Hoge accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Jared Kapisi
Jared Kapisi has not made any official announcement, but I do not expect him to return for the 2021 season.
Isaiah Kaufusi
Isaiah Kaufusi told the media the he is leaning towards pursuing the NFL after this season. It appears that Kaufusi played his last game at BYU against UCF.
Uriah Leiataua
Uriah Leiataua suffered an injury during fall camp that kept him out for most of the season. He did not participate in senior day as he will be returning for the 2021 season.
Kieffer Longson
Kieffer Longson has not made any official announcement, but I do not expect him to return for the 2021 season.
Khyiris Tonga
Khyiris Tonga accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Jeddy Tuiloma
Jeddy Tuiloma has not made any official announcement, but I do not expect him to return for the 2021 season.
Troy Warner
Troy Warner has signed with an agent and will declare for the NFL draft.
Chris Wilcox
Chris Wilcox has signed with an agent and will not return for the 2021 season.
Juniors
Brady Christensen
Christensen officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday.
James Empey
James Empey will return to BYU for his senior season.
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson officially declared for the NFL draft on New Year's Day.
Dax Milne
Dax Milne officially declared for the NFL draft on Thursday.