Fred Warner Named to NFL Top 100 List

In the wake of his standout second season, former BYU linebacker and current 49ers linebacker, Fred Warner, made his debut on the NFL Top 100 list. Warner was named the 70th best player by his peers in the NFL.

The NFL Top 100 is an annual list of the best players in the NFL according to the players themselves. NFL Films spearheads the annual operation and this year collected 970 ballots and interviewed 132 players as part of the process. (49ers.com)

After being drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Warner described himself as a perfect fit for the 49ers playing scheme. “(The 49ers) talked to me how they like my size. They talked about what I did well at BYU and how it fits into their scheme,” the former Cougar said. “This is a passing league now. Teams are passing the ball about 65% of the game. You’ve got to have linebackers that can move and cover right now. That’s kind of why I feel like I fit perfect in what we’re doing.” (49ers.com)

According to Warner’s teammates and coaches, the sky is the limit for the BYU alum. “He’s just really passionate,” Warner’s teammate and NFL Top 100 honoree Nick Bosa said. “He’s the last guy in the facility every day. He didn’t leave the facility until like 5 p.m., and it was our off day. That just shows you what kind of player he is and what he wants to be.” (ESPN)

Warner, who leads the 49ers defense, registered 118 tackles in 2020 including 89 solo tackles and three sacks. He forced three fumbles and had a pick-six. Warner also forced a turnover in Super Bowl LIV when he had an interception on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – who just signed the largest contract in NFL history (10-year contract worth up to $503 Million with $477 Million guaranteed).

Warner was also named a top-10 linebacker by ESPN following the 2020 season.