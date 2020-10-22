How BYU Football Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Eight

BYU has been climbing in the AP poll over the last few weeks. Heading into their matchup against Texas State, BYU is ranked #12 in the AP poll and # 11 the coaches poll. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the AP poll to see where BYU can improve in the polls.

It's important to remember that all of this will go away if BYU doesn't beat Texas State and the teams they are favored to beat - something the Cougars have struggled to do consistently over the past few seasons. In the words of Al Davis, "Just win, baby."

#3 Notre Dame: Notre Dame takes on Pitt on Saturday. The Fighting Irish have a 79% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#4 Georgia: Georgia will look to rebound after their loss against Alabama as they travel to Kentucky this week.

#5 Ohio State: Ohio State kicks off their season against Nebraska on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to beat Nebraska.

#6 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State faces arguably their toughest challenge so far against Iowa State. The Cowboys are 3.5 point favorites against the Cyclones.

#7 Texas A & M: Texas A & M has a bye on Saturday. They will host Arkansas in a few weeks.

#8 Penn State: Penn State kicks off their 2020 campaign against Indiana this weekend. The Nittany Lions are six point favorites on Saturday.

#9 Cincinnati: The Bearcats face #16 SMU on Saturday. A loss to SMU would drop Cincinnati below BYU in the polls. However, SMU could potentially leapfrog BYU with a 6-0 record and a big win over Cincinnati.

#10 Florida: Florida has a bye this week. They host Missouri on Halloween.

#11 Miami: Miami hosts Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia on Saturday. Miami has an 84% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#12 BYU: BYU needs to win and they need to look good doing it.

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by teams that win on Saturday:

#13 Oregon: Oregon kicks off their season on November 7th.

#14 Wisconsin: Wisconsin hosts Illinois on Friday. A convincing win against Illinois could put Wisconsin ahead of BYU in the rankings.

#14 North Carolina (tied for 14th): North Carolina faces #23 and in-state rival NC State on Saturday.

#16 SMU: See note on #9 Cincinnati.

#17 Iowa State: See note on #6 Oklahoma State.

#18 Michigan: Michigan travels to Minnesota on Saturday. Michigan could jump multiple teams in the rankings with a win on Saturday.