How BYU Football Can Make Moves in the CFP Rankings

Casey Lundquist

BYU came in at #14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings - six spots lower than their AP ranking over the last three weeks. BYU's ranking even surprised national analysts. No. 14  is not high enough to earn them a NY6 at-large bid meaning BYU will need help over the next few weeks to keep their dreams of a NY6 bowl alive. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the CFP rankings to see where the Cougars can move up in the polls.

#5 Texas A&M: Texas A&M has a 76% chance to beat LSU this weekend according to ESPN FPI.

#6 Florida: As of the time of this article, Florida is a 25 point favorite over Kentucky this weekend.

#7 Cincinnati: Cincinnati is dealing with COVID-19, their game was cancelled this weekend.

#8 Northwestern: Northwestern travels to Michigan State on Saturday. Michigan State is a bad football team this year, the Wildcats are favored by two touchdowns.

#9 Georgia: It was really disappointing to see Georgia in the top 10 this weekend. They only have two games left against South Carolina and Vanderbilt so they will likely win out and earn one of the coveted at-large NY6 bids. Georgia is favored by three touchdowns against South Carolina this weekend.

#10 Miami: Miami is off this weekend as they deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. BYU needs Miami to lose a game. They still have to take on Wake Forest and North Carolina.

#11 Oklahoma: Oklahoma's game against West Virginia was postponed this weekend due to COVID-19. 

#12 Indiana: Indiana takes on Maryland on Saturday. They have an 88% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#13 Iowa State: Iowa State travels to #17 Texas this weekend. Iowa State would move behind BYU in the rankings if they lose, but #17 Texas could leapfrog the Cougars with a win. 

USATSI_15223836_168390393_lowres

#14 BYU: BYU is off this weekend. The only game remaining on the schedule is against San Diego State on December 12. 

These are the teams ranked just below BYU that could leapfrog the Cougars if they keep winning:

#15 Oregon: If Oregon keeps winning, it's not a matter of if they will leapfrog BYU in the rankings, it's when. The Ducks travel to rival Oregon State on Friday. They are favored by two touchdowns.

#16 Wisconsin: Wisconsin's game against Minnesota was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Badgers are no longer eligible to compete for a Big Ten championship.

#17 Texas: See #13 Iowa State.

#18 USC: The Trojans host Colorado this weekend. They have an 81% chance to win according to ESPN FPI

#18 North Carolina: North Carolina is a team to watch. They play #2 Notre Dame this weekend and they will face #10 Miami in December. If they win both of those games, they would probably leapfrog BYU in the rankings.

