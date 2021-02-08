How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball vs Gonzaga

BYU basketball's Brandon Averette (4) vs Gonzaga

BYU basketball hosts #1 Gonzaga on Monday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 9 p.m. MT. It will also be broadcast live on the BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2 and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM. Below is everything you need to know to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN3/WatchESPN

TV Talent: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)

Live Stats: BYUCougars.com

Ken Pomeroy gives BYU a 17% chance to beat the Zags on Monday, and he expects the Zags to win 83-73. KenPom is more pessimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN BPI which gives the Cougars a 22% chance to win.

The last time these two teams met in the Marriott Center, #23 BYU beat #2 Gonzaga 91-78 on senior night. Yoeli Childs led all scorers with 28 points, he also added 10 rebounds. TJ Haws and Jake Toolson scored 16 points and 17 points for the Cougars, respectively. BYU will be without all three of those players on Thursday when they take on the Zags nearly one year later. You can check out highlights from that game above.

