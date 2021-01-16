How to Watch, Listen, & Stream BYU Basketball

After a big win in Moraga on Thursday night against St. Mary's, BYU moved into the field of 68 according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi. The win on Thursday night was very important - it was only the second time the Cougars had taken down St. Mary's in Moraga and the Cougar's first win at St. Mary's since 2014. On Saturday night, BYU turns their attention to a dangerous San Francisco team. The Cougars take on the Dons at 6:00 PM Mountain Time on ESPN.

San Francisco is 9-6 overall with their best win coming against Virginia, who was ranked #4 at the time. The Dons are 3-2 in WCC play with a pair of wins over Portland, a win over San Diego, and a a few losses to Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount.

For BYU, Gideon George is a player to watch on Saturday night. His defense changed the game on Thursday night when he was assigned to defend St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse. San Francisco is led by Jamaree Bouyea, a lighting quick guard that averages 18 points per game. After their success using George on Thursday night, BYU might try to use his length and athleticism to slow down Bouyea.

BYU Basketball's Gideon George #5

Below is the information to watch, stream, or listen to the game:

TV: ESPN

Stream: espn3.com or the ESPN app (requires tv provider)

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)

Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

