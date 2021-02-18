NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
How to Watch or Listen to BYU Basketball at Pacific

BYU Basketball tips off for the first time in 10 days at Pacific on Thursday.
Author:
After 10 days off, BYU basketball travels to the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California to take on Pacific. The Cougars needed double overtime to beat the Tigers 95-87 the last time these two teams met.

BYU at Pacific game will air on CBS Sports Network at 6 PM MST. You can also listen to the game on Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2 and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

How to Watch or Listen

  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • TV Talent: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Dan Dikau (analyst)
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play)
  • Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

In recent NCAA tournament projections, the Cougars were placed as high as #8 and as low as #10 in the field of 68. With only three games remaining in the regular season, every game down the stretch will be critical for NCAA tournament seeding. Especially if BYU opts out of the WCC tournament. 

Due to the unique circumstances surrounding this college basketball season, the WCC will use Ken Pomeroy's adjusted winning percentage to determine tournament seeding. BYU currently ranks #2 in the WCC in adjusted winning percentage, Pacific ranks #6.

