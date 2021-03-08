How to Watch or Listen to BYU Basketball vs Pepperdine in WCC Semifinals

Getting you ready for BYU-Pepperdine in the WCC semifinals.

BYU men's basketball takes on Pepperdine in the WCC semifinals on Monday night. The game doesn't tip off until 10 PM MST on ESPN2. Below is all the information you'll need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to watch

TV: ESPN2

TV Talent: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Sean Farnham (analyst)

Stream: ESPN app or espn3.com

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)

Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

WCC Tournament Bracket

The winner of BYU-Pepperdine will likely face #1 Gonzaga in the WCC championship game. The Zags are heavy favorites against Saint Mary's.

Predictions

ESPN BPI, an analytics-driven matchup predictor, submitted its prediction for BYU-Pepperdine. ESPN BPI gives BYU an 83% chance to win on Monday.

KenPom gives BYU an 84% chance to win, with an expected final score of 80-69.

Regular Season Series

BYU and Pepperdine split the regular season series with each team winning at their home venue. The Cougars took down the Waves in the first game 65-54. Brandon Averette led the Cougars with 15 points.

BYU turned around and traveled to Malibu for another game against the Waves only a few days later. Pepperdine outlasted the Cougars 76-73. Colbey Ross led all scorers with 19 points.

