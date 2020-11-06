How to Watch, Stream, or Listen to BYU vs Boise State

BYU and Boise State are set to kick off a fantastic weekend of college football on Friday night. The Cougars, who are 7-0 for the first time since 2001 and ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2009, are about face their toughest challenge to date at rival Boise State. Both teams are unbeaten and have New Year's Six aspirations this season, but both programs share the same obstacle: one loss likely eliminates them from NY6 contention. The stakes are as high as they get for a regular season college football game - win and keep your dreams of a NY6 bowl alive or lose and those dreams evaporate.

BYU and Boise State have a played each other 10 times since 2003. What this young rivalry lacks in history, it makes up in late-game drama. Six of the 10 contests have come down to the final minute of play, including four games that were decided on the game’s final play. Last season, an upset loss to BYU was the only game that kept Boise State from representing the group of five conferences in a NY6 bowl - the Broncos finished 11-1 in the regular season. In the upcoming chapter of this budding rivalry, BYU seeks a win on the blue turf for the first time. Here is how you can watch, stream, or listen to BYU vs Boise State:

Watch

Channel: FS1

Kickoff time: 7:45 PM Mountain time (9:45 PM EST)

Stream

Fox Sports Live (link)**

**Requires login credentials from your TV provider

Listen

Radio: BYU Sports Network

BYUradio SiriusXM 143, BYUradio.org/BYUradio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

