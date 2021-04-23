Pro Football Focus Believes Zach Wilson is Still Underrated

Zach Wilson is widely viewed as the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Ever since he impressed the country during his pro day, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has been talked about as the consensus second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Wilson is likely headed to New York to try to turn around one of the NFL's worst teams last season - the New York Jets.

Wilson has been the consensus choice in mock drafts as the second overall pick for weeks. However, Pro Football Focus still lists Zach Wilson as one of the most underrated players in the draft.

The Athletic released its annual NFL Draft Consensus Big Board. The consensus big board "averages over 50 media draft boards into one 300-player list." Wilson came in at #6 on the consensus big board. Pro Football Focus believes Wilson's consensus ranking too low - PFF believes Wilson is the second best prospect in the draft, behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

PFF's stance is based mostly on the importance of Wilson's position on the field. The following excerpt is from Pro Football Focus:

"This one is purely due to positional value. Wilson is certainly not as rare a prospect for his respective position as, say, Florida's Kyle Pitts is at tight end, but if a franchise needed every single position on a football field there is no way it would draft Pitts before Wilson. That’s how we assemble the PFF board." - Michael Renner

The Jets reportedly agree with Pro Football Focus. Adam Schefter said the "Jets are going to take Zach Wilson," with the second overall pick next week. The Jets had the opportunity to select a player like Kyle Pitts and add weapons around QB Sam Darnold. Instead, they traded Darnold and will draft a quarterback next Thursday.

