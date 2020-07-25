CougsDaily
Relive BYU Football's Win Over Tennessee

Casey Lundquist

The last week of July is typically full of anticipation for the upcoming college football season. July 2020 has been different. Instead of projecting depth charts and previewing opponents, we're stuck wondering if and when college football will play played. The fate of the upcoming season is unknown as cases of COVID-19 have increased across the country. Today, let's take a step back and enjoy one of the best wins from last season - BYU's win over Tennessee.

The video is courtesy of BYU Football's Instagram account.

Over the past few days, we've also reviewed BYU's 2019 wins against Boise State and USC. You can watch those here:

USC

Boise State

BYU was coming off a loss against rival Utah - the Cougars simply looked out of sync against the Utes the week before. BYU traveled deep into SEC country and played in one of the most historic venues in college football - Neyland Stadium. 

While BYU was looking for answers against the Vols, Tennessee was in an even more precarious situation after losing their opener against Georgia State. The Vols came out looking to avenge their embarrassing loss. 

BYU struggled to maintain a rhythm on offense in this game, but they stayed in it long enough to give themselves a chance to win at the end of the game.

