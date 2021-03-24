Report: Jesse Wade Enters Transfer Portal

According to Verbal Commits, BYU men's basketball guard Jesse Wade has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Wade, who originally transferred to BYU from Gonzaga, played limited minutes for the Cougars this past season - Wade averaged 1.0 point per game in 4.6 minutes. Wade arrived at BYU in 2018, he redshirted that season per NCAA transfer rules.

Wade confirmed the report via Twitter:

It's important to remember that entering the transfer portal does not mean that Wade will be leaving BYU. He could still return to BYU after exploring his options in the portal.

Wade appeared in only nine games for BYU in his career. He sat out the 2019-2020 season due to injury.

Last week before the NCAA tournament, Wade went viral when he got stuck in an elevator and his teammates pulled the stranded Wade from the elevator by prying the doors open with their bare hands:

Earlier this week, we took an early look at BYU basketball's 2021-2022 roster. Without Wade in the fold, the Cougars might be in the market for a ball hander and shot creator. Here is a look at the Cougars' returning players, incoming signees, and more:

Returning Players

#25 Gavin Baxter

#0 Hunter Erickson

#5 Gideon George

#44 Connor Harding

#42 Richard Harward

#20 Spencer Johnson

#21 Trevin Knell

#40 Kolby Lee

#33 Caleb Lohner

#1 Wyatt Lowell

#15 Cameron Pearson

#24 Townsend Tripple

#2 Brandon Warr

BYU has some young talent returning next season, namely Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Gavin Baxter if he can get healthy. In this author's opinion, however, BYU is clearly lacking ball handlers and shot creators from this group.

BYU's top recruiting targets this offseason are Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette. Even if the duo returns, I would expect Mark Pope and staff to be very active in the transfer portal. Mark Pope has already expressed interest in Cincinnati transfer Mike Saunders Jr. Saunders prepped at Wasatch Academy with fellow BYU signees Richie Saunders, Caleb Lohner, and Fousseyni Traore. He was a four-star recruit out of the 2020 recruiting class.

Incoming Signees

Fousseyni Traore (F)

Atiki Ally Atiki (C, not officially signed yet)

Nate Hansen (PG)

Trey Stewart (G)

Atiki Ally Atiki has the potential to be a very good player for BYU, but he might need a few years to develop. Traore is in a similar situation - high ceiling but he might need some time to develop. Nate Hansen will be returning home from a mission. Trey Stewart was a late addition to the 2019 class.

Pending Decisions

#13 Alex Barcello

#4 Brandon Averette

Matt Haarms has already stated that he won't return to BYU for another season. Due to COVID-19, Alex Barcello and Averette could return for one more season - they will likely announce their decisions the next few weeks.

