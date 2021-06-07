Sports Illustrated home
Spencer Fano Discusses BYU Unofficial Visit

Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 BYU signee Logan Fano.
For the first time since March of 2020, BYU hosted recruits on campus for unofficial visits last week. The Cougars hosted 2023 offensive line prospect Spencer Fano and Butte College offensive line prospect Tyler Little. I caught up with Spencer Fano to discuss his BYU visit and get an update on his recruitment.

Since receiving offers from BYU and Utah last year, Spencer's recruitment has taken off. He has racked up offers from the likes of Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Penn State, and Tennessee. He also received a four-star evaluation from the people over at 247Sports.

On how he is handling the pressure of an accelerating recruitment and consistent contact with college coaches, Spencer said, "I’m just kind of fitting things in where I have time and enjoying the process."

The BYU unofficial visit was the first milestone in what will be a busy Summer for the talented offensive tackle prospect. "The visit went well," Spencer said. "I checked out a lot of the facilities and talked with Coach Funk and Coach Sitake. My favorite part was definitely meeting with Coach Funk and Coach Sitake."

Earlier this year, BYU hired Coach Funk as its new offensive line coach. On his relationship with Coach Funk, Fano said, "I think its really good, and I hope to keep making it better in the future."

In an earlier interview, Fano said the most important factors in his recruitment will be education and family. As far as family is concerned, BYU is in a good position. The Cougars signed Spencer's older brother Logan as part of the 2021 signing class, and Spencer has two uncles that played for BYU. His uncle Spencer Reid played linebacker from 1994-1997 and his uncle Gabriel Reid played tight end for BYU from 1999-2002.

