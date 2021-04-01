Todd McShay Projects Zach Wilson to the Jets in Latest Mock Draft

In his latest NFL mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay projected Zach Wilson to the New York Jets as the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. McShay said the following about Wilson:

"Could a team move up to No. 2 and send the Jets a package similar to -- if not exceeding -- what the Dolphins got from the 49ers? It's possible. But the Jets could very well move on from Sam Darnold and start fresh with Wilson at quarterback. He fits so well with the modern NFL, showing the ability to make plays on the run, the arm strength to drive the ball vertically and the instincts to tuck and run for big gains when necessary. But similar to the Jags, the Jets have to get Wilson support. They brought in Corey Davis, Keelan Cole Sr. and Tevin Coleman over the past few weeks and have nine total picks to work with." - Todd McShay

Is Zach Wilson a lock to be the second overall pick? Industry experts are trending in that direction. In the most recent and relevant mock drafts, Wilson was the consensus second overall pick to the New York Jets.

