Video: BYU Football Signee Sol-Jay Maiava on His Efforts to Recruit Kody Epps and His Relationship with His Mother

Sol-Jay Maiava, a QB out of Washington D.C., chose BYU because of his love for the coaches. “I’m an LDS member so BYU has always been top 5. My mom went to BYU for a few years. I think what really turned me was Coach A Rod and taking an unofficial visit there and seeing the school… I fell in love with everything that Utah has to offer and the city of Provo”. Maiava continued that BYU can continue to help him get to the next level in more ways than one. In particular, Maiava hopes that BYU will help him on a spiritual level as he prepares to get sealed to his parents when he turns 21.

Shortly after signing with BYU, Sol-Jay Maiava was awarded Offensive MVP at the 2019 Polynesian Bowl in his home state of Hawaii. Going to the bowl was a special experience for Maiava, “All those cultures coming together in Hawaii, it felt good. Sharing my culture with people I played with, out here on the East Coast, it was a fun time”.

In addition to Coach Roderick and other BYU coaches, Maiava’s family played an essential part in his recruiting. He shared an emotional tribute to his mom’s support, saying “My mom’s my everything. She brought me into this world. She was a single mother starting off… my dad now came into my life when I was two years old and he married my mom when I was five, but my mom’s been the rock for this family as long as I can remember. She’s been sharing my burdens with me, she’s a blessing to me and my whole family. I love her”.

