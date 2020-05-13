Video: BYU Football Target Carsen Ryan Talks the Biggest Factors in his Recruitment

BYU football is targeting Carsen Ryan who is a 2022 Tight End out of Timpview High School. He was recently rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and already has offers from programs all over the country. I had a chance to sit down with Ryan and get an update on his recruitment during a global pandemic.

While recruiting has looked a little different during the COVID-19 pandemic, Carsen Ryan has seen a big uptick in interest from a variety of colleges. “It’s been crazy” he says, “I’m really grateful for it and I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. It’s been super fun and it’s kinda cool to have all these programs coming in that want you to go to them”.

At Timpview, Ryan plays alongside many D1 prospects. Ryan believes that training and playing side by side with players like Logan Fano, Raider Damuni, and Targhee Lambson has helped him along the recruiting process. Ryan says, “it’s helped me by bringing in a lot of colleges that come and see me, especially when I was a freshman and sophomore, having a lot of programs come in and see me. It’s also been challenging me too- seeing all these D1 athletes when we workout together and practice together, they push me and we push each other to play our best”.

With dozens of programs on the table, the biggest factors of Ryan’s recruitment are academics, life after football, and how each program plans on using him. While considering his choices, Ryan said, “academics are really big for me and my parents. We also like to look at life after football and how they plan for that- how the program has ways to help you for after you’re done with football. Whether that be after college, or hopefully the pros. I also look at my relationship with the coaches and some players that are already at that position, how well I fit with them. What their system is and how they would use tight ends and how they would see me being used in the program. Those are the big things for me”.

