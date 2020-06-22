CougsDaily
Watch: Highlights of BYU Football Newcomers

Casey Lundquist

Every fall camp, fans and media alike want to know which newcomers are making an immediate impact. Last year, Keanu Hill impressed during fall camp before suffering a minor leg injury. This year, all eyes will be on the Wide Receivers where BYU needs immediate help. BYU welcomes Kody Epps, Chris Jackson, Terence Fall, and Miles Davis (unless he plays CB) to the WR room. At least one or two of those guys will need to earn spots in the two-deep immediately.

Here are the highlights for every play-first 2020 signee and returned missionary that I expect to be on the roster this fall. This list excludes those that enrolled in January and participated in spring practices.

2020 Signees

Miles Davis - WR

Devonta'e Henry-Cole - RB

Sol-Jay Maiava - QB

Bruce Garrett - RB

Josh Wilson - LB

Micah Harper - DB

Kody Epps - WR

Terence Fall - WR

Jacques Wilson - DB

Chris Jackson - WR

Tuipulotu Lai  - DL

Alex Muti - LB/DL

Petey Tuipulotu - DB

John Nelson - DL

Returned Missionaries

As we've talked about before, BYU faces a scholarship crunch in 2020. These are the missionaries I expect to be on the roster in 2020. However, this is subject to change as players transfer out of the program.

Connor Pay - OL

Tysen Lewis - OL

Tanner Baker - TE/DE

Campbell Barrington - OL/DL

Ben Tuipulotu - TE

Elijah Unutoa - OL

So John Nelson will play this year? I’d heard that may not be the case a few months ago.

