Where BYU & Its Opponents Rank in the First SP+ Projections

Bill Connelly released his first SP+ ratings ahead of the 2021 college football season on Tuesday.

BYU Football's Chris Jackson (82) and Miles Davis (19)

Bill Connelly released the first S&P rankings ahead of the 2021 college football season on Tuesday. Here is where BYU and its opponents landed in the first rankings:

BYU

S&P+ Ranking: 52

The Cougars come in at #52 in the first rankings. S&P+ rankings are based on recent recruiting, returning production, and recent history. Given that criteria, I think #52 is a fair ranking for BYU. BYU has had success with recruits that vastly outperform their star rating, and that's great. Time will tell whether that model can sustain BYU in 2021 and beyond.

vs Arizona - Thursday Sep. 2

S&P+ Ranking: 92

BYU will take on Arizona in the new Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is coming off an 0-5 season in which they fired head coach Kevin Sumlin. This will be the coaching debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.

Utah - Saturday Sep. 11

S&P+ Ranking: 19

BYU hosts rival Utah at home. BYU will have another chance to end the streak.

Arizona State - Saturday Sep. 18

S&P+ Ranking: 18

BYU will face a third PAC-12 South opponent in as many weeks when they host Arizona State on September 18th.

USF - Friday Sep. 24

S&P+ Ranking: 104

BYU will play their third-straight home game against USF on September 24th.

@ Utah State - Friday Oct. 1

S&P+ Ranking: 121

BYU will travel to Utah State to take on head coach Blake Anderson for the first time.

Boise State - Saturday Oct. 9

S&P+ Ranking: 39

BYU will try to win their third-straight game against Boise State next season. Boise State will also feature a new head coach - former head coach Bryan Harsin was hired by Auburn. Oregon's Andy Avalos took over as head coach.

@ Baylor - Saturday Oct. 16

S&P+ Ranking: 51

BYU will travel to Baylor for their first of three-straight P5 games late in the season. BYU fans have wanted more meaningful games late in the season - that is exactly what the 2021 schedule will provide.

@ Washington State - Saturday Oct. 23

S&P+ Ranking: 46

BYU will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State.

Virginia - Saturday Oct. 30

S&P+ Ranking: 56

Bronco Mendenhall returns to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on his former team.

Idaho State - Saturday Nov. 13

S&P+ Ranking: NA

After nine very difficult games to start the season, BYU will finally get a little breather against Idaho State.

@ Georgia Southern - Saturday Nov. 20

S&P+ Ranking: 88

BYU takes on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history.

@ USC - Saturday Nov. 27

S&P+ Ranking: 17

A regular season finale in the Coliseum? Yes, you read that right. BYU will travel to USC to take on the Trojans.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI