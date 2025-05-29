A Pair of BYU Commits Schedule Official Visits
June is going to be one of the most important recruiting months ever for the BYU football program. The list of recruits taking official visits continues to grow every week. The weekend of June 19-21, in particular, will be the most important recruiting weekend of the year. Two of BYU's most coveted commits have scheduled their visits that weekend, joining an already start-studded group that is headlined by five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Four-star offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo and three-star wide receiver Terrance Saryon announced their plans to officially visit BYU that weekend as well.
Bott Mulitalo - OL
A standout from nearby Lone Peak High School, Mulitalo backed off his commitment to Oregon back in March. Mulitalo committed to the Ducks back in December as a defensive line prospect. He decided to change positions to offensive tackle and when he did, he opened up his recruitment. He committed to BYU shortly thereafter.
Mulitalo picked BYU over competing offers from all over the country, including Oregon, Arizona State, Auburn, Utah, Arizona, USC, Washington, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Nebraska among others.
He is a top 100 player in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he is already a mid four-star recruit.
Terrance Saryon - WR
Washington native Terrance Saryon flipped his commitment from Washington to BYU a few weeks ago. Sarryon committed to the Huskies back in November over competing offers from Oregon, Illinois, Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, and Nevada.
BYU entered the picture last month when Fesi Sitake offered Saryon a scholarship. After an unofficial visit to BYU, Saryon flipped his commitment to BYU.
Saryon is a native of Vancouver, Washington and a top-five recruit in Washington in the 2026 recruiting class. He is listed at 5'10 and 160 pounds. He is smaller than most wide receivers that BYU has recruited under Fesi Sitake, but he is explosive with the ball in his hands. He is also a skilled route runner - something that could get him on the field early at BYU. If he can add 15-20 pounds, he has teh potential to be an early contributor in Provo.
As a junior, Saryon tallied 51 receptions for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns. In one game against Shelton High School, Saryon had 9 receptions for 282 yards and 5 touchdowns.