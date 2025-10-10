BYU Commit Legend Glasker Shows Off Speed on Electric Kickoff Return
BYU wide receiver commit Legend Glasker, who was recently upgraded to four-star status, is electric in the open field. On Thursday, Glasker helped Lehi take down Lone Peak thanks largely to a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Glasker somehow managed to evade a group of tacklers around his own 25 yard-line. Then he used his speed to beat everyone to the sideline before a final cutback setup the touchdown.
Ever since Glasker committed to BYU, we have known that he is fast. He ran a 4.42 laser forty at the UA All-American camp earlier this year. His elusiveness in the open field is what stands out most on this play. Glasker has great hands, high top-end speed, and he runs good routes. If he has added the ability to make people miss in the open field, he has the potential to be an early contributor in his BYU career and a go-to receiver down the road.
Glasker's productivy has slowly been on the rise since the Lehi offense started to find its groove. Against rival Skyridge, Glasker put up 206 total yards of offense.
Glasker's commitment to BYU hasn't kept other teams from pursuing him. In June, the University of Utah extended an offer. Then Big 12 foe Kansas State got in the mix. Glasker originally picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Utah State, San Jose State, and UNLV.
Glasker is quite familiar with the BYU football program. Not only does he have family ties to BYU, but he first got in touch with BYU during his sophomore season. He attended the BYU Summer camp last June and has been in touch with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. His strong relationship with Coach Sitake has been important as more and more important as teams try to enter the picture and flip his commitment.
Glasker, who is the cousin of star BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker, is one of three wide receivers committed to BYU. He is joined by fellow Utah native Graham Livingston and former Washington commit Terrance Saryon.