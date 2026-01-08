BYU Lands Oregon Transfer WR Kyler Kasper

On Thursday, BYU landed its first transfer of the 2026 cycle. Oregon wide receiver transfer Kyler Kasper announced his commitment to BYU on social media.

Kasper is a long, fast wide receiver listed at 6'6 and 220 pounds. Coming out of high school, Kasper was one of the most coveted wide receiver recruits in his class. He was a top 150 prospect and one of the top 25 wide receivers. He held scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, and Ohio State among others. He picked the Ducks and that's where he has spent the first years of his career.

Due to injuries and a redshirt season, Kasper will have two years of eligibility remaining at BYU.

In his time at Oregon, Kasper was behind some talented wide receivers and his production didn't match his high star rating. Frankly, the injury bug hurt his chances as well. He tallied 6 receptions for 77 yards in Eugene.

However, he still possesses the elite traits that made him a coveted recruit in the first place. At 6'6, Kasper is able to make contested catches and he moves well for his size. While there isn't a lot of game film on Kasper, he did post practice highlights from his time at Oregon. His practice highlights were enough for BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake to offer him a spot on BYU's roster.

Kyler Kasper

6’6

218 lbs

2 Years of eligibility



Kasper will come in and immediately compete for a spot on the two deep. Traditionally, BYU won't bring in a transfer wide receiver unless they expect them to contribute right away. Kasper fits that mold.

He will bring his elite length and, ideally, his ability to make contested catches. That is an area where the BYU wide receivers will need to improve in 2026. In 2025, BYU had 17 contested catches in 14 games. 8 of the 17 contested catches were hauled in by Chase Roberts. That's a skill that BYU needs to replace, and Kasper has the talent to do that.

With Kasper in the fold, BYU will be bringing in at least four new wide receivers in 2026. Three of the four will be true freshmen: Jaron Pula, Terrance Saryon, and Legend Glasker. Kennan Pula could play wide receiver as well, although safety might be his long-term position.

Those four wide receivers will join returning wide receivers like Parker Kingston, Jojo Phillips, Cody Hagen, Reggie Frischknecht, and Tei Nacua.

