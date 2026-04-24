BYU Doubles Down on Recruiting Georgia Talent

A few years ago, the state of Georgia was not a recruiting region that BYU frequented. Then, BYU added Kelly Poppinga to the coaching staff when Jay Hill was hired. Poppinga vowed to continue recruiting the Peach State despite the distance between Provo and Atlanta. When Poppinga was an assistant at Virginia, Georgia was an area that recruited heavily.

Poppinga's efforts in Georgia reaped early benefits. The Cougars signed cornerback prospect Therrian Alexander III over a host of Power Four programs. Alexander made an immediate impact on special teams in 2024 before becoming a starter in his true sophomore season in 2025.

Earlier this week, new BYU cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker was in Georgia visiting a handful of prospects. His Georgia visit resulted in a handful of new offers and one official visit.

I’m in yo state @therriannn we trynna bring em back to the Y 🤙 pic.twitter.com/znVUXpTAo8 — Lewis Walker (@lew_walk7) April 21, 2026

Zyaire Patrick - DB

Zyaire Patrick picked up an offer from BYU at the beginning of April. Coach Walker took the time to visit with Patrick and his family during his time in Georgia.

Shortly after the visit, Patrick announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU in June. Listed at 6'1, Patrick is a defensive back with the physical upside to be a starter at the college level. He will need to add weight as he's listed at only 160 pounds. If he can add the requisite weight, he has the length and athleticism to make an impact.

Jeremiah Proctor - DB

Jeremiah Proctor is a 6'4 safety prospect from Atlanta. Proctor holds over 30 offers and he has already scheduled official visits with Kentucky, Pitt, and Florida State. BYU is a little late to the part, but that didn't keep the Cougars from throwing their hat in the ring.

G. Bryson Ford - DB

Another 2027 defensive back prospect? You bet. G. Bryson Ford is a cornerback that preps at North Gwinnett High School in Sugar Hill, Georgia. Ford holds over 20 competing offers, including competing Power Four offers from Boston College, Kansas, and Wake Forest.

Seth Williams - DB

Seth Williams is - you guessed it - another defensive back from Atlanta. Williams' recruitment has taken off over the last few months. He now holds competing offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech among many others. He holds over 40 total offers.