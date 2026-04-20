BYU Named a Finalist for Four-Star Safety Malakai Taufoou

On Sunday, four-star safety Malakai Taufoou named his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Oregon, Washingon, Cal, and Penn State. Some of the biggest brands in the sport didn't make the cut for Taufoou, including Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee among many others.

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Malakai Taufoou is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 195 S from Redwood City, CA is ranked as the No. 6 Safety in the Golden State (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/SLLHyB8DYQ pic.twitter.com/Z7mvusv1M6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2026

Taufoou also holds competing offers from Arizona State, Utah, Minnesota, Arizona, and Oregon State.

Taufoou has been on the campuses of the other four finalists within the last six weeks. The last time he posted about a BYU visit was back in May of 2025. Still, in the era of the transfer portal, making the top five for a coveted recruit is never a bad thing. BYU has been able to get many coveted recruits on the rebound. Even if Taufoou starts his college career at another school, there's always a possibility he could end up back in Provo.

Taufoou, listed at 6'2, tallied 50 total tackles, 4 interceptions, and 6 tackles for loss. After turning on the tape, it doesn't take long to see why Taufoou is a coveted recruit. He is well-rounded. He comes down hill and frequently makes plays in space. He is also good in coverage. He has the talent to be an early contributor at the Power Four level.

Junior year full season highlights!!!

Thank God for allowing me to play a full healthy season!@coachwalsh20 @coachmons @DariusBell_3 @PadreFootball_ @Ogthetruth @ActivatedSP @BrandonHuffman



50 total tackles

45 solo

4 int

6 TFL

7 TDs

1 TD (pass)https://t.co/UuxJX9OQEE pic.twitter.com/FelNV6wNEi — Malakai Taufoou ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Malakai_Taufoou) December 8, 2025

BYU is in the Mix for Multiple Coveted Recruits

Taufoo is just the latest coveted recruit to name BYU as a finalist. BYU is in the mix for multiple coveted recruits that recently trimmed their list of finalists.

Blake Wong - WR

Blake Wong is one of the top wide receiver prospects out West. Last week, Wong trimmed his list of finalists to five and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, UCLA, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Wong has reliable hands and the ability to high-point the football and make contested catches. He is also gifted with the ball in his hands after the catch. He finished his very productive junior season with 1,469 receiving yards, a single season record at Norco High School. He also had 20 receiving touchdowns, another Norco record. In one game against Murrieta Valley High school, his former school, he had a school record 280 receiving yards.

Elyjah Staples - Ath

Elyjah Staples, another four-star recruit, named his four finalists and BYU made the cut alongside Cal, Stanford, and Arizona. Staples, a California native, turned down competing offers from the likes of Arizona State, Minnesota, Kansas, Wake Forest, TCU, Boise State and San Diego State.

Sione Felila - OL

After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I’m blessed to say I’ve officially narrowed my recruitment down to my Top 5. @OakHillsFootba1 @coachmetty @NickMonica63 pic.twitter.com/nwPsbhToeX — Sione Felila (@sione_felila) April 15, 2026

Coveted offensive line prospect Sione Felila named his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Cal, Arizona State, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Felila will make his college decision on April 27th.