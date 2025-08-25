BYU Football Commits Posting Eye-Popping Numbers to Start Senior Seasons
It’s safe to say there has never been a more interesting time to follow BYU recruiting than right now. BYU currently holds a top 20 recruiting class according to 247 sports that includes BYU’s highest average recruit rating in the modern recruiting era. Many of those recruits have entered their senior seasons over the last two weeks and have posted eyepopping numbers already. Lets check in on a couple of the top performers among BYU’s committed 2025 class.
Ryder Lyons
No surprise here, but Ryder Lyons looked every bit to be the 5-star Quarterback he is rated to be. Lyons showed out before a national audience on ESPN, completing 31/37 passes for 408 yards and 5 total touchdowns in a 55-7 drubbing over defending California 2AA state champion Grant Union. The quarterback position can be difficult to evaluate, but it sure doesn’t take Lavell Edwards to see that this kid is a future star.
Brock Harris
Harris was an absolute machine in Pine Views week a week one win over Manti. Harris amassed over 150 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 75-yard touchdown on Pine View's first play from scrimmage. Harris followed that performance with 147 yards and 2 touchdowns in a loss to Cedar last Friday.
Bott Muitalo
Bott Muitalo raised some eyebrows this offseason when the 4-star defensive end decided to switch positions to offensive tackle. It seems he has wasted no time acclimating to the change. Muitalo held fellow BYU commit Lopeti Moala without a sack during Lone Peak’s win over Orem on Friday and has been instrumental in Lone Peak averaging 6.3 yards per carry through their first two games of the season.
Graham Livingston
Livingston might be the best commit that no one is talking about. Livingston exploded for 16 catches, 176 yards, and 3 touchdowns in Davis’s opening win vs. Morgan. Livingston has already amassed 3,500 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in his high school career and is poised to rise up the recruiting rankings with another big season.
Lopeti Moala
The Orem High senior defensive end has recorded 14 total tackles including 7 tackles for loss through 2 games this season. Moala registered 6 sacks in Orems season-opening win over Granger and a forced fumble and recovery in Orem’s loss to Lone Peak last Friday. Moala has received an 87 3-star rating from 247 Sports and is the #12 prospect in Utah.
Matthew Mason
The 3-star safety prospect had a huge opening night for Faith Lutheran (NV), racking up 13 tackles and a pass break-up. Mason’s impact may have most acutely been felt on special teams where he blocked a punt and field goal. Mason is a hard-hitting, downhill player that chose BYU over 16 competing FBS offers back in June.
Legend Glasker
Glasker had a monster opening week, totaling 90 yards and two touchdowns on 4 catches during Lehi’s week one 55-0 route of Maple Mountain. Most of Glasker’s production came in the first half as Lehi built up an early 38-0 lead and never looked back. Glasker is a 4-star WR according to Rivals.com.