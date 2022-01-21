Skip to main content

BYU Extends Offer to Oklahoma DB Korbyn Green

Green has locked in dates for his BYU official visit

This week has been a busy one on the recruiting trail. Over the last few days, BYU's coaching staff has traveled across the country to visit both 2022 and 2023 prospects. On Thursday night, BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford traveled to Oklahoma to visit 2022 defensive back prospect Korbyn Green. After the visit, Gilford extended Green a scholarship offer.

Green preps at Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma.

Green, who is listed at 6'1 170 pounds, tells Cougs Daily that he will take an official visit to BYU from January 27-30. That is the last weekend of visits before national signing day on February 2nd. 

"The conversation was everything it needed to be and more," Green said on his home visit with Coach Gilford. "He was very informative on the school and explained everything to me and my Momma."

Green has been in touch with BYU regularly over the last two weeks. As a kid from the Midwest, the BYU offer was particularly meaningful to him. "BYU has always been really good and they’re moving to the Big12 which is very big in the Midwest." Prior to visiting with Coach Gilford, Green said he "didn't know a lot" about BYU. Mostly that "it was a religious school and a really good [football] program."

Read More

Green fits the mold that BYU has recruited at cornerback under Kalani Sitake: he is long, he runs track, and he has high upside that the Cougars believe they can develop in Provo.

Green has received offers from a few smaller programs like Central Missouri and Washburn, but BYU is the first FBS school to offer him a scholarship. He tells Cougs Daily that he's also recently been in touch with Baylor, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Kalani Sitake vs Boise State all navy

BYU Extends Offer to Oklahoma DB Korbyn Green

Green has locked in dates for his BYU official visit

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17502367_168390393_lowres

How to Watch or BYU Basketball vs San Diego

BYU and San Diego tip off at 7 PM MT at the Marriott Center

17 hours ago
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor

BYU Offers 2022 Wide Receiver Dom Henry

Henry led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season

23 hours ago
BYU Football helmet

BYU Offers 2022 JUCO DB Roman Rashada

Rashada is a versatile defensive back out of Diablo Valley College

Jan 20, 2022
BYU vs Idaho State Keanu Hill

Starting Spots that are Up for Grabs in 2022

Jan 19, 2022
BYU vs Arizona State

5 Key Adjustments BYU Football Needs to Make for the 2022 Season

Tightening up these five things will improve BYU football's 2022 season.

Jan 18, 2022
Micah Simon vs Tennessee

Five Games BYU Should Keep on the Schedule After Joining the Big 12

BYU has already started to "unwind" its future schedules

Jan 18, 2022
Puka Nacua vs Boise State all navy

The 10 Highest-Graded Players that Return in 2022

BYU returns a lot of experience in 2022

Jan 17, 2022