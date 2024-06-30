BYU Football Hosted More than 20 Official Visitors in May and June
Historically speaking, BYU has hosted most of its official visitors in December. This year, BYU hosted a lot of official visitors in May and June. In total, we've been able to confirm 22 total official visitors over the last two months.
1. Tyler Payne
BYU linebacker commit Tyler Payne was on campus for his official visit. Payne is the son of former BYU punter Matt Payne.
2. Blake Bryce
Another BYU commit, tight end Blake Bryce was also on campus. Bryce picked BYU a few months ago over a long list of P5 schools.
BYU running back commit Cale Breslin was on campus for his official visit. Breslin committed to BYU over Wisconsin, San Diego State, and others.
4. LaMason Waller
Four-star LaMason Waller committed to BYU on his official visit. Waller holds over 40 competing offers including offers from the biggest names in the sport.
5. Tucker Kelleher
A tight end from Georgia, Tucker Keller committed to tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride on his official visit.
6. Kelepi Vete
Kelepi Vete, a DL from California and BYU commit, was on campus for his BYU official visit. He was joined by his twin brother Siosiua Vete, a Stanford commit.
7. Siosiua Vete
A Stanford commit and twin brother of BYU commit Kelepi Vete. Siosiua is projected as an offensive tackle at the next level.
8. Sam Turner
Siosiua Vete wasn't the only prospect on campus that is currently committed to another school. Sam Turner, a four-star wide receiver from Georgia, is currently commited to Georgia Tech. Turner was high school teammates with now BYU cornerback Tre Alexander.
9. Kendal Wall
Kendal Wall picked up a BYU offer after attending camp earlier this month. Wall was on campus for his official visit this weekend.
10. Semi Tualanga
California defensive tackle prospect Semi Tualanga was on campus for his official visit. Tualanga, who recently picked up a competing offer from Utah, is a priority in this class.
11. Jackson Doman
Jackson Doman, a tight end, was on campus for his official visit.
12. Ulavei Fetuli
Ulavei Fetiuli, another tight end, was on campus for his official visit. Fetuli holds competing offers from Cal, Fresno State, New Mexico State, San Diego State, and San Jose State among others.
13. Austin Pay
One recruit that was a late addition to BYU's biggest official visit weekend was local four-star offensive tackle prospect Austin Pay. Pay, the younger brother of BYU center Connor Pay, is one of the most coveted in-state recruits in the 2025 recruiting class. He is ranked third among in-state prospects in the 2025 class by 247Sports.
Pay had originally scheduled an official visit to Texas A&M for the weekend. Instead, he made the short trip to Provo for a BYU official visit.
Pay is very familiar with the BYU football program. He has taken multiple unofficial visits and BYU is in his blood. His dad Garry Pay played offensive line for BYU in the late 80's and early 90's. His oldest brother Connor Pay has been a starting offensive lineman for BYU since 2021. His older brother Trevor recently returned from his mission and will join the program as a preferred walk-on.
14. Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams was on BYU's official visit near the end of June. He ended up committing to the Cougars after his official visit over competing offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, and Kansas among others.
15. Alai Kalaniuvalu
Four-star offensive line prospect Alai Kalaniuvalu was on campus for an official visit back in May.
16. Shelton "Manny" Fuller
Shelton Fuller, a native of El Paso, Texas, is being recruited by a handful of Big 12 schools. He holds competing offers from Utah, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Houston. He also holds offers from UTSA, Texas State, and UTEP.
17. Stevie Amar Jr.
BYU is one of five schools that Stevie Amar will officially visit before he makes his college decision. He will also take official visits to Cal, Arizona State, Boston College, and Baylor. During his recruitment, Amar also picked up competing offers from Texas Tech, Louisville, Oregon State, Washington State, and San Diego State among others.
18. Nusi Taumoepeau
Nusi Taumoepeau is one of the most exciting prospects in the state. He recently named his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, Stanford, Cal, and Oklahoma State. Taumoepeau, a three-star prospect, also picked up offers from Iowa State, Arizona, Boise State, Miami, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, and UNLV during his recruitment. Taumoepeau will announce his college decision on August 1, his birthday.
19. Cole Cogshell
Cole Cogshell is a defensive lineman from California. Cogshell picked up competing offers from Boston College, San Diego State, Colorado State, San Jose State, Washington State, and a host of FCS schools. He committed to BYU after his official visit.
20. Aaron Dunn
The top prospect in the state of Utah, Aaron Dunn, was on campus for a BYU official visit back in May.
21. Micah Matthews
Four-star athlete Micah Matthews took an official visit to BYU. He named his top four and BYU didn't make the cut.
22. McKay Madsen
California athlete McKay Madsen took an official visit to BYU last weekend. Madsen is one of the top athletes out West and he has taken official visits to UCLA and BYU.