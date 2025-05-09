BYU Football Hosting a Pair of Four-Star Recruits on Campus
The BYU football program is in the middle of the two most important recruiting months of the offseason. While most of the time and resources will be spent on the class of 2026, the Cougars are also making time for some coveted recruits in the class of 2027.
On Friday, BYU will host a pair of four-star recruits on campus and a high three-star wide receiver. Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou announced that he will be at BYU on Friday. The San Mateo, California native holds early offers from Arizona, ASU, Iowa State, Utah, Cal, and Tennessee among others. It wouldn't be surprising if he picked up an offer from BYU either on his visit or shortly thereafter.
Taufoou is a 6'2, 175 pound prospect in the class of 2027.
Four-star quarterback Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho will also be on BYU's campus on Friday. The Cougars were one of the first teams to extend him a scholarship offer back in 2024. He now holds competing offers from the likes of Utah, Washington State, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, and Cal. Kaho appears to be the top quarterback target for BYU in the 2027 class. As of this writing, he is the only 2027 quarterback that holds a BYU offer.
BYU loves tall wide receivers and they have targeted three-star J'Isaiah Mitchell. The Washington native picked up an early offer from BYU and he holds competing offers from Washington, Washington State, and Cal.
Mitchell has similar size to current BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips. Phillips is slated to start for BYU in 2025.