BYU Football Makes the Cut for Coveted Offensive Lineman Jax Tanner
On Wednesday evening, coveted offensive line prospect Jax Tanner listed his top 10 schools and BYU made the cut alongside Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, USF, and Boise State.
Tanner, a native of Meridian, Idaho, has picked up nearly 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment. Schools like Auburn, Cal, Michigan State, Purdue, Stanford, USC, Utah, and Washington extended Tanner a scholarship offer but did not make the cut.
Tanner is one of BYU's top priorities in the 2026 recruiting class. BYU's coaching staff has been up to Idaho multiple times to visit him at his high school.
Tanner is currently a high three-star recruit according to recruiting services. By the end of the 2026 recruiting cycle, he will likely be a four-star recruit.
As a junior, Tanner was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Idaho. He did not allow a sack all season and he had 115 pancake blocks according to Gatorade. He played right tackle last season and he projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.
BYU's 2026 class has the potential to be one of the best ever. Jax Tanner would be part of that if he picked BYU. The Cougars got their first four-star commitment in the 2026 class when Brock Harris committed to the Cougars earlier this month. They are looking to continue the recruiting momentum over the next two months.