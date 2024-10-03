BYU Football Makes the Final Three for California Athlete McKay Madsen
On Wednesday, BYU priority target McKay Madsen trimmed his list of potential schools to three and BYU made the cut alongside Oregon and UCLA. Madsen, a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, plays both linebacker and running back for his high school. He also excels in track and field where he throws the discus and the shotput. Madsen was on BYU's campus for an official visit over the Summer.
Madsen also picked up competing offers from Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, and Washington State among others during his recruitment.
Madsen is one of a small handful of BYU targets that remains uncommitted. He is one of the most important recruits to follow over the next few months. Whether he ends up playing running back or linebacker at the next level, he could be a multi-year starter should he pick BYU.
Madsen was offered both by BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena and BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga. Originally, Madsen was told that he could decide which position he wants to play. That hasdn't changed even after the official visit. "They are still recruiting me as both RB and LB and leaving the choice up to me," Madsen told BYU On SI after his official visit. "Both position coaches Justin Ena and Harvey Unga are awesome and I have great relationships with both."
Madsen is coming off a highly productive junior season after which he was named to the First Team All-State. He finished with over 1,000 rushing yards, averagin 8.3 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 75 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. His upside is obvious. He moves extremely well 6'2 and 220 pounds, he is physical, and he is built like a Mack truck.
Landing in the top three is an important step for BYU in Madsen's recruitment. Madsen will continue to be a top priority for BYU in the 2025 recruiting class. He has the potential to make an impact on either side of the ball at BYU.