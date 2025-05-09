BYU Football Makes the Top Five for Edge Rusher Prince Williams
BYU has made the top five for one of the top edge rushers out West. On Thursday, Nevada native Prince Williams named his top five and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, Miami, Arizona, and Wisconsin. Williams held other competing offers from the likes of Florida, Tennessee, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa State, UCLA, and Washington.
Williams is an Under Armour All-American and he was named a Max Preps All-American as well. He preps at powerhouse Bishop Gorman where he won a national championship as a sophomore. Williams has already been on BYU's campus for an unofficial visit and he plans to come back in the Summer for an official visit.
As a junior, Williams tallied 11 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, and 61 quarterback hurries. As a sophomore, he had 10 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. Williams primarily played on the edge for Bishop Gorman, but he also had some reps along the interior defensive line. He is already listed at 255 pounds, so he could potentially end up as a defensive tackle at the next level.
Williams is quick off the line of scrimmage and violent. He is powerful against the run and athletic enough to get around blockers in pass-rush situations. It's easy to see why Williams is such a coveted recruit. As of this writing, he is a high three-star recruit with the potential to become a four-star recruit by signing day.
Ever since Jay Hill was hired at BYU, the staff has put a lot of time and attention into recruiting high-quality defensive linemen. The Cougars have major notable strides - the 2025 roster will feature perhaps the most talented defensive line in the Kalani Sitake era. Adding a player like Prince Williams would be a major boost to the future of the defensive line.