BYU Football Offers Coveted Timpview Twins Keenan and Jaron Pula
On Monday, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program offered Timpview standout wide receivers and identical twins Keenan and Jaron Pula. The Pula twins are two of the most coveted recruits in the state in the 2026 class. They hold competing offers from a long list of programs, including the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, Miami, Michigan State, Auburn, and Utah among others. Even though BYU just recently extended scholarship offers, the Pula twins have been on BYU's radar for a long time and have already established relationships with BYU wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake. They have been on campus multiple times, including a visit to BYU's Spring camp earlier this year.
The Pula twins are rated four-star prospects by On3 and Keenan Pula is a four-star prospect by Rivals. They are on the trajectory to become consensus four-star recruits by the time they sign with their colleges of choice. 247Sports has them as high three-star recruits with the chance to move up during the cycle.
Keenan Pula posses an ideal combination of size and athleticism. He is listed at 6'2 and 170 pounds. He has a big enough frame to add more weight without disrupting his speed. He runs good routes, he is electric in the open field, and he is a threat to make a big play on any given play.
Jaron Pula is also listed at 6'2. Like Keenan, he is dangerous in the open field. On his film, he is able to make contested catches and absorb contact after the catch. You can watch his highlights here.