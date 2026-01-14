BYU's Final Transfer Portal Needs as the Portal Window Comes to an End

Over the last two weeks, BYU's coaching staff has been scouring the transfer portal trying to find transfers to round out the 2026 roster. Before the transfer portal opened, we outlined BYU's greatest roster needs. The Cougars have addressed a lot needs already, adding three offensive linemen, two linebackers, one wide receiver, and a tight end.

In this article, we'll look at BYU's greatest remaining roster needs.

1. A Backup Running Back

BYU star running back LJ Martin announced his return for his senior season. Even with Martin in the fold, BYU could still use a transfer running back. The Cougars were thin at the running back spot in 2025.

When Martin missed the bowl game due to injury, BYU's redzone offense took a major step back.

Even if Martin returns, BYU has carries to offer. The Cougars like to distribute carries to at least two running backs. BYU could also pitch the chance to be the primary back in the future.

2. Not One, But Two Cornerbacks

Mory Bamba was one of BYU's top three cornerbacks in 2025. He will graduate and leave BYU with two cornerbacks in Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander.

In an interview with BYU Sports Nation, new BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga exapained that BYU needs two transfer cornerbacks from the transfer portal. The Cougars are two corners short of the scholarship allotment for that position. New BYU cornerbacks coach DeMario Warren will be tasked with finding two cornerback transfers.

3. A Backup QB

BYU backup quarterback McCae Hillstead transferred to Utah State. BYU has been pursuing backup quarterback options like Michigan transfer Jadyn Davis. Davis was on campus for a visit.

BYU also offered Utah State quarterback transfer CJ Tiller.

4. The Best Player with Connections to the Program

Seemingly every year, BYU has a chance to add a great player that they previously recruited. It makes sense to add one or two of those players even if they don't play a position of need. One player that could fit that description is Oregon transfer tight end Roger Saleapaga. Saleapaga was a four-star recruit out of Orem High School when he committed to the Ducks.

BYU already added a potential Carsen Ryan replacement in Walker Lyons, but Saleapaga is talented enough to add anyway. Saleapaga was the third tight end at Oregon behind two future NFL tight ends. Despite Oregon's depth at that position, he still played 165 offensive snaps in 2025.

More BYU Football Coverage