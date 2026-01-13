BYU Signs Four-Star Linebacker Cade Uluave

On Monday night, BYU signed four-star linebacker transfer Cade Uluave. Uluave is a veteran linebacker that spent the first three years of his career at Cal. Uluave is the highest-rated linebacker in the transfer portal. He is a four-star transfer per 247Sports and he is ranked the 60th best transfer overall.

Uluave started 26 games for Cal over the past three years and he was an All-ACC selection in 2025. Uluave finished his true junior campaign with 100 total tackles including 12 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. He also had 6 PBUs. He was also very effective as a pass rusher, a skillset that BYU will try to use more frequently than his time at Cal. Uluave had 20 quarterback pressures despite rushing the quarterback only 44 times. That 45% pressure rate would have ranked first on BYU's defense in 2025. For Context, Jack Kelly had the best pressure rate among BYU defenders with 29.3%. He also had a team-high 40 defensive stops.

Uluave got immediately playing time for Cal as a true freshman. That year, Uluave was a First-team Freshman All-American selection after appearing in all 13 games and starting the final six games of that season. Uluave entrenched himself as a starter and never looked back.

Over the course of his three years with the Golden Bears, Uluave tallied 237 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 interceptions, 11 PBUs, and 2 forced fumbles.

Uluave will immediately slide into the starting lineup at BYU for his final season of eligibility. He will fill the vacant starting spot left by former BYU star linebacker Jack Kelly. Uluave has the potential to be an NFL Draft pick in 2027. Uluave was heavily pursued by a lot of schools, including programs like Michigan and Texas. It was BYU that won out in the end.

Uluave will add to the veteran experience on BYU's defense. He will be joined be fellow veterans like Keanu Tanvuasa, Bodie Schoonover, Faletau Satuala, Evan Johnson, Isaiah Glasker, and Siale Esera among others. Uluave is the first transfer that BYU has added on the defensive side of the ball. New BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga hinted at the announcement a few minutes before the news broke.

Uluave was the high school teammate of new BYU Cougar JR Sia. Sia signed with BYU on Monday as well. The two teammates will be reunited in Provo.

