BYU Football Offers Lehi Standout Penisimani Takitaki
On Tuesday, Kalani Sitake and Jay Hill extended a scholarship offer to 2026 standout Penisimani Takitaki. Takitaki spent a few days at BYU's camp this week and, after a standout performance, picked up an offer from BYU. Takitaki is a household name for BYU fans - Sione Takitaki was a standout linebacker for the Cougars until he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Penisimani is the nephew of Sione Takitaki.
Penisimani is a 2026 prospect that preps at Lehi High School. He holds one other competing from Cal. Penisimani is listed at 6'3, 210 pounds and he is only scratching the surface of his potential on the football field. He is explosive off the line of scrimmage and he has a knack for getting after the quarterback. Takitaki's recruitment has the potential to accelerate over the next few years before he signs with his school of choice.
Penisimani's uncle, Sione Takitaki, spent five years in the program at BYU from 2014-2018. When he was healthy, Takitaki was one of BYU's best pass rushers and he turned into a dominant linebacker during his career. Takitaki is remembered by BYU fans for his performance against Wisconsin in 2018. In BYU's upset over then no. 6 Wisconsin, Takitaki had 12 total tackles and he kept Wisconsin star running back Jonathan Taylor in check.
He finished his BYU career with 241 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss, and 2 forced fumbles. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Takitaki spent the first five years of his career with the Browns before signing a deal with the New England Patriots for the upcoming season.