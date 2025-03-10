BYU Football Priority Target Bott Mulitalo Backs Off Oregon Commitment
On Monday, Lone Peak High School standout Bott Mulitalo backed off his commitment to Oregon. Mulitalo, who committed to the Ducks back in December, is one of BYU's top targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
Mulitalo picked up competing offers from all over the country, including Oregon, Arizona State, Auburn, Utah, Arizona, USC, Washington, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Nebraska among others.
He is a top 100 player in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he is already a mid four-star recruit.
Here's the twist in Mulitalo's recruitment: he is changing positions going into his senior season. Mulitalo has played defensive line and that's where he has been recruited to play at the next level. He announced on "X" his plans to switch to offensive tackle.
With that position change, it opens the door for more schools to enter his recruitment. BYU will be one of the schools in the mix over the next several months. The Cougars will first look to bring him in for an official visit to pitch where he could fit on the offensive side of the ball.
Mulitalo is a name to monitor over the next few months. The Cougars have the potential to build one of the best classes in school history in 2026. Mulitalo could be a big part of that if BYU's coaching staff is able to land him at BYU.