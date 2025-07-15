Projecting the 2025 Depth Chart for the BYU Offense Ahead of Fall Camp
2025 Fall camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. Even since the end of the Spring transfer window, there have been a few notable depth chart developments for the BYU offense. First and foremost, returning starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff announced his plans to withdraw from BYU and finish his college career elsewhere.
Additionally, running back Hinckley Ropati announced his plans to return to BYU for one more season. Ropati was the backup running back for BYU last season. He ran for 368 yards on 68 attempts. Ropati was granted a bonus year of eligibility for the 2025 season. He entered the transfer portal in the Spring transfer window, then he made the decision to return to BYU according to his podcast.
With just a few weeks before Fall camp, we're going to take a stab at the 2025 depth chart for the BYU offense. There are various positions that will need to be sorted out during Fall camp. We'll start with the quarterback position.
Quarterback
- McCae Hillstead OR Bear Bachmeier OR Treyson Bourguet
Jake Retzlaff was the undisputed starter heading into 2025. Now, the BYU starting quarterback job is up for grabs. McCae Hillstead, Bear Bachmeier, and Treyson Bourguet will battle it out for the starting quarterback job.
We liked McCae Hillstead's chances to win the backup job after Spring camp, although Aaron Roderick clarified that the battle would continue into Fall camp. Then, BYU added Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier has all the natural ability to win the job, but he will be at a disadvantage in terms of knowledge of the playbook and practice reps.
All eyes will be on the BYU quarterback battle during Fall camp.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Pokaiaua Haunga OR Hinckley Ropati
LJ Martin will be one of the faces of the program in 2025. He will be a focal point of the offense as long as he is healthy. While the new BYU quarterback gets up to speed, Martin will be leaned on heavily.
The addition of Ropati is going to be fascinating to watch during Fall camp. Ropati did not participate in Spring camp while he waited for a ruling on his eligibility. While Ropati was away, young running backs Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga looked really good in practice.
Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga bring two different skillsets to the backup running back spot. Moa and Haunga will play but they will be used differently. Aaron Roderick said BYU can use Haunga in a myriad of ways. Where will Ropati factor in? Since Ropati did not participate in Spring camp, we think he will need to climb up the depth chart. He will have to be significantly better than Moa and Haunga to take away their reps.
At minimum, Ropati will provide great depth for the BYU running back room. If the 2024 season was any indication, you can never have too much depth at running back.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Cody Hagen
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier
- LaMason Waller
- Jojo Phillips
- Reggie Frischknecht OR Tei Nacua
There's no debate that Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston will be in the wide receiver rotation. If the season started today, those three would be the starters.
BYU typically plays 5-6 wide receivers. Outside of those three, we think Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen will have spots in the rotation. Bachmeier was a true freshman standout at Stanford before his production dropped off last season. It wasn't only Bachmeier that saw his production drop - Stanford's passing production as a team took a dip in 2024.
Bachmeier will have to learn the playbook over the next few months, but we think he is capable of doing that. He earned his degree in Computer Science from Stanford in just 2.5 years.
Hagen is simply too talented to keep off the field for too long. Hagen was just a few months removed from his mission in 2024. Still, he was the first wide receiver out of the primary rotation. Hagen didn't participate in Spring camp as he recovered from an injury, but assuming he is healthy, we think he will crack the wide receiver rotation.
Outside of those five, there are a few candidates to take the sixth and final spot in the wide receiver rotation. Reggie Frischknecht is an intruiging option. He has not played the caliber of competition that he will face in the Big 12, but he has produced at every level of football that he has played.
Tei Nacua is probably the favorite to win that final spot. He was running with the first-team offense while Chase Roberts and Cody Hagen were sidelined during Spring camp.
We also added former four-star recruit LaMason Waller. When the Cougars bring in a highly-coveted wide receiver like Waller, it's not uncommon for them to be on the two-deep even if they eventually redshirt.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Noah Moeaki OR Ethan Erickson OR Keayen Nead.
Utah transfer Carsen Ryan will start for BYU at tight end. BYU made an emphasis to get Ryan the football "every day" according to BYU OC Aaron Roderick.
The backup job behind Ryan is still up for grabs. Ethan Erickson and Noah Moeaki were the two that got the most reps with the first-team offense behind Ryan in Spring camp. BYU added New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead who will compete for playing time, especially as a primary blocker.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Jake Griffin OR Andrew Williams
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Joe Brown
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Austin Leausa
The starting offensive line still needs to be solidified. Here is what we know as of today:
- Isaiah Jatta will start at left tackle per Aaron Roderick
- Weylin Lapuaho will start
- Bruce Mitchell will start
- Andrew Gentry was not fully available during the Spring, but he is healthy now; he will compete for a starting tackle job. We expect him to win a starting spot.
- SUU transfer Kyle Sfarcioc will push for a starting position
- Austin Leausa will compete for a spot as well, either at tackle or at guard