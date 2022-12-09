BYU Football Recruiting: 10 Most Wanted Ahead of Signing Day

It's recruiting season (and transfer portal season for that matter) and the early signing day is fast approaching. BYU has a loaded official visit weekend on tap before the Cougars take on SMU in the New Mexico Bowl next weekend. BYU will host a combination of committed recruits that haven't taken their official visits and uncommitted recruits. First and foremost, it's paramount that BYU keeps the players committed that have been committed to the program. Second, BYU has a few needs in the 2023 class that could be resolved if BYU can land some of its top remaining targets. Here are our top 10 most wanted recruits ahead of the early signing day. This article will focus primarily on the high school ranks with the exception of a few transfers with BYU ties.

1. LJ Martin

Author note: Given the recent news of Leo Pulalasi's de-commitment, LJ Martin has jumped to the top of our list. Whether it's Martin or someone else, it's critical that BYU can find a running back or two that can contribute right away.

BYU has been in heavy pursuit of Stanford running back commit LJ Martin since the departure of Stanford head coach Dave Shaw. BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga and analyst Matt Mitchell traveled to Texas earlier this week to visit with Martin in his home. BYU desperately needs talented running backs as it heads into the Big 12. Martin would have the opportunity to compete for a major role in BYU's offense as soon as he steps on campus.

BYU is fighting an uphill battle trying to flip Martin so late in the cycle. But the longer Stanford goes without a head coach, the better BYU's chances will be.

2. Smith Snowden

Smith Snowden is one of the best cornerback prospects to ever come out of the state of Utah. Smith is the son of former BYU running back Will Snowden and he has been a priority target for BYU dating back many years. BYU and its new defensive coaching staff have some ground to make up if they want to land Snowden's signature. Smith has already taken three official visits to Northwestern, Utah, and Colorado. With two official visits remaining and two weekends before signing day, BYU will need to get Smith on campus this weekend for an official visit (remember, BYU will be playing a bowl game during the final official visit weekend).

BYU and Jernaro Gilford have been recruiting Smith Snowden for years. BYU was the second school to offer Smith a scholarship back in July of 2020. The only school that offered before BYU? Weber State. Earlier this week, BYU introduced former Weber State head coach Jay Hill as its new Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator.

Jay Hill has already developed a rapport with the Snowden family. Smith's older brother, Dre Snowden, played at Weber State under coach Hill. Coach Hill and Coach Gilford will have to sell Smith on their future plans for the BYU defense to get Smith on board. Coach Hill has talked about having an aggressive scheme that blitzes and confuses quarterbacks. The first requisite to an aggressive defense is a reliable secondary. Adding Snowden would go a long way in ensuring a reliable secondary in the future.

3. Walker Lyons

The former Stanford commit took an official visit to BYU over the Summer. Until Lyons is officially off the board, he will continue to be one of BYU's most wanted recruits.

4. Malachi Riley

Fesi Sitake and Jernaro Gilford were in California meeting with highly-touted wide receiver Malachi Riley this week. Riley has the talent to see the field early in his career as upper-classman like Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney graduate.

5. Talitu'i Pututau

West High School defensive lineman Talitu'i Pututau has held a BYU offer for nearly a year. He also holds competing offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Utah State, and Weber State. Pututau will be on BYU's campus this weekend for an official visit.

6. Moteaki Mounga

Another in-state defensive lineman, Moteaki Mounga is a Timpview star who holds competing offers from Utah State, UNLV, SUU, and New Mexico State. BYU is in need of impact defensive lineman, and Mounga fits that description.

7. Aidan Robbins

The first transfer to make the list. The specific name is less important than what Robbins represents. As mentioned earlier, BYU is in desperate need for running backs. Getting a portal running back that can contribute right away is a top priority. Enter Aidan Robbins. Robbins makes our list simply because he has already been on BYU's campus: he took an official visit as a high school recruit. Robbins signed with Louisville in 2019, then he transferred to UNLV last year where he ran for over 1,000 yards last season.

It's worth noting, however, AJ Steward was BYU's running backs coach at the time. If it's not Robbins, it must be another running back from the transfer portal. BYU needs to bring in one or more transfer running backs in this class.

8. Joey Hobert

The second transfer to make the list: wide receiver Joey Hobert was a BYU target before he signed with Washington State. Hobert transferred from Washington State to Utah Tech where he played last season. Hobert led all FCS receivers in receiving yards per game last year with 114 yards per game.

Against BYU in November, Hobert racked up 11 receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

9. Maxwell Iheanachor

BYU is pushing for a late addition along the offensive line. Earlier this week, BYU extended an offer to Maxwell Iheanachor. Iheanachor has racked up 20 offers over the last several months from the likes of Kansas, Iowa State, Cal, and a host of G5 schools. Whether it's Iheanachor or one of the transfer portal lineman that BYU is pursuing, adding another body or two will help bolster the depth heading into the Big 12.

10. Micah Beckstead

Micah Beckstead is the lone PWO on our list. Beckstead is a running back from Timpview High School. During the regular season this year, Beckstead racked up over 1,355 rushing yards in just 9 games while averaging 10 yards per carry. Beckstead holds a competing scholarship offer from Weber State. Beckstead would be the type of PWO with the potential to turn into a long-term contributor.

Beckstead already has the frame to compete at the FBS level at 5'11 and 206 pounds. His movements are smooth and effortless - he makes running the football look easy. Beckstead has the talent to be a scholarship player, time will tell if a PWO offer will be enough to get him to Provo.

Bonus: A defensive back

Over the last several years. BYU has added a defensive back late in the cycle. As of this article, BYU is pursuing multiple defensive backs and has a chance to reel in a few.

