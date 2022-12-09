Running Back Leo Pulalasi Backs Off BYU Commitment

Late Thursday night, Washington native Leo Pulalasi backed off his commitment to BYU. Pulalasi committed to the Cougars back in June before taking a visit to Provo. A few months later, Pulalasi received competing offers from nearby Oregon State and Washington State. With signing day fast approaching, Pulalasi backed off his BYU pledge and opened his recruitment.

Pulalasi is the second running back to de-commit in the 2023 class. He joins Texas running back Landen Chambers as former running back commits.

Without Pulalasi or Chambers in the fold, finding a running back (or even two) is a top priority in the 2023 class. BYU's coaching staff has been in heavy pursuit of Stanford running back commit LJ Martin since the departure of Stanford head coach Dave Shaw. BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga and analyst Matt Mitchell traveled to Texas earlier this week to visit with Martin in his home. BYU desperately needs talented running backs as it heads into the Big 12. Martin would have the opportunity to compete for a major role in BYU's offense as soon as he steps on campus.

Pulalasi's BYU Recruitment

Earlier this year during the Spring evaluation period, BYU offered Pulalasi as a running back. Although Pulalasi hadn't been on BYU's campus, he felt comfortable enough with Unga to commit to BYU. At the time of his commitment, Pulalasi held competing offers from various Group of Five schools like Nevada, Army, and Colorado State.

