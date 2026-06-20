BYU Football's Top Uncommitted Target at Every Position

Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are currently hosting more than a dozen recruits on campus for official visits. Over the next few weeks, most of those uncommitted recruits will begin to announce their college decisions.

In this article, we will highlight BYU's top uncommitted target at every position.

Quarterback: Brody Rudnicki

Brody Rudnicki spent the last several years as the backup to Ryder Lyons at Folsom High School. He has a final three of Cal, Utah, and BYU - he is scheduled to make his college decision next week.

Don't let the point that Rudnicki has been a backup distract you from the fact that he is a very talented quarterback. When Ryder Lyons dealt with an injury last season, Rudnicki came in and played at a very high level. He is athletic enough to fit the mold of the mobile quarterbacks that have had success in Aaron Roderick's scheme. However, his chief strength is accuracy. He completed 78% of his passes last season while still being willing to push the ball downfield. He has the talent to be a starting quarterback at BYU should he choose the Cougars.

At this point in the recruiting process, Rudnicki is BYU's top priority at the quarterback position.

Full Junior season highlights



QB Folsom High School

6’1 205 lbs



1,000+ total yds

17 total TD

78% completion

D1 State champions @Passing_Academy @GregBiggins



Film ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/STorZ1zmuK pic.twitter.com/xKA9DF3zi6 — Brody Rudnicki (@BrodyRudnicki) December 23, 2025

Running Back: None

BYU only offered three running backs in the 2027 class and one of them committed to BYU: Ezra Sanelivi. If you have't watched Sanelivi's highlights - you should. Sanelivi is an exciting prospect with room to get better as he joins a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

Newest BYU RB Ezra Savelivi is fun to watch. This clip comes from a game against American Fork where he racked up over 200 yards on the ground.pic.twitter.com/TfP1zQvziR — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) April 8, 2026

As far as we know, the Cougars aren't seriously pursuing other running backs at this time. The reason why? BYU has signed multiple running backs that are currently serving missions. Four-star McKay Madsen could play either running back or linebacker at BYU, but he will start his career at running back.

Then there is California native Kingston Keanaaina who signed with BYU in the 2025 recruiting class. Kenaaina had a standout senior season and is a true running back.

Between the additions of Madsen and Keanaaina next season, BYU doesn't have many scholarships to go out and add multiple running backs.

Wide Receiver: Blake Wong

Four-star wide receiver Blake Wong is BYU's top target at wide receiver. He wrapped up his BYU official visit earlier this month, and he is currently on an official visit to Ohio State. Wong will choose between BYU, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and Utah when he make his college decision next week.

Should he choose BYU, Wong would be a huge addition to the wide receiver room. He would have the chance to contribute early in his career.

Tight End: Christian Hanshaw

If you need evidence that BYU has elevated it's recruiting over the last few years, look no further than American Fork star Christian Hanshaw. Years ago, Hanshaw probably would have been the most coveted player on BYU's board with competing offers from UCLA, Michigan, Utah, Florida, Oregon, Illinois, Arizona, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin, and Washington among others.

Now, Hanshaw looks like a lot of the tight ends that BYU has landed in recent classes. Hanshaw is an important target for BYU in the 2027 class and he is currently on his official visit. Hanshaw impacts the game both as a pass-catcher and a run blocker.

Offensive Line: Kyle Nabrotsky

Kyle Nabrotsky has been a BYU priority for the last several months. He now holds over 30 offers, including offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke, Cal, Penn State, and TCU among others.

The 6'5, 280-pound tackle prospect is just scratching the surface of his potential. Before his junior season, he played tight end and linebacker. His recruitment blew up after he changed positions.

Defensive Line: Uhila Wolfgramm

Four-star defensive end Uhila Wolfgramm has been at the top of BYU's priority list for a long time. Since BYU starting recruiting Wolfgramm, some of the biggest names in the sport have joined the race for Wolfgramm's services. Oklahoma is the biggest threat to BYU right now, but the Cougars are hoping to land Wolfgramm after his official visit this weekend.

Should BYU add Wolfgramm, you could make the case that the 2027 class is BYU's best defensive line class of the Kalani Sitake era. He would join four-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams and Moa Havili who turned down multiple bluebloods to commit to the Cougars.

Linebacker: Owen Leishman

Owen Leishman is the newest BYU target on this list. Leishman was flying under the radar before he participated in various camps this summer. He competed in campus at Utah, Utah State, and BYU and received offers from all three schools after his performance. Just a few days after receiving his BYU offer, he scheduled an official visit with BYU.

He was also clocked running a laser 4.59 40 at a recent UA Combine. His speed, combined with his 6'2 and 210 pound frame, make him an intriguing linebacker prospect.

Safety: Bode Sparrow

Four-star prospect Bode Sparrow is the top recruit in the state in the 2027 class. Sparrow could play either wide receiver or safety at the next level (frankly, we really like his upside at wide recevier), but it looks like safety is where he is planning to play in college. BYU is one of four finalists along with Utah, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

BYU is pursuing multiple talented safeties like Peyton Higginson, Lakepa Satuala, and Jaxson Rex, but Sparrow is currently at the top of the wish list.

Cornerback: Kamoni Adams

Georgia native Kamoni Adams is on a BYU official visit this weekend. That was first reported by 247Sports. Adams could add to BYU's impressive cornerback class, as he holds competing offers from Maryland, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State, Arkansas, and ASU among many others.

New BYU cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker has already done really well in his first recruiting class at BYU. Adding Adams would be the cherry on top of perhaps the best cornerback class in recent history.

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