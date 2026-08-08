BYU Football Makes the Cut for Coveted Quarterback Jamar Howard
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On Friday, coveted quarterback Jamar Howard trimmed his list of 28 schools to 12 finalists and BYU made the cut alongside Oregon, Ole Miss, SMU, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Washington, UCLA, Arkansas, and Utah.
Howard also held competing offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado, Miami, and Purdue among others. Howard is coming off a productive sophomore season where he tallied 2,800 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is a gifted thrower downfield. His arm talent, combined with his 6'2 frame, has made him a coveted quarterback prospect.
The quarterback position is always one to monitor on the recruiting trail. It will be especially important for BYU in the 2028 recruiting class. As of this writing, BYU isn't planning to sign a quarterback in the 2027 class. The Cougars can get away without signing a quarterback in the 2027 class since Ryder Lyons is scheduled to return home from his mission. However, the Cougars will need to sign a 2028 quarterback to keep the quarterback pipeline healthy.
Jamar Howard will be on of BYU's top quarterback targets in the 2028 class. There are a few next clear steps for BYU in Howard's recruitment. First, BYU would like to get him on campus for a game this fall. After that, BYU will try to get him on campus for an official visit next summer.
Other 2028 Quarterbacks on BYU's Radar
BYU has offered three other quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class. BYU offered four-star Hawaii native Hunter Fujikawa and hosted Fujikawa on campus for an unofficial visit earlier this year. Fujikawa holds 28 offers including offers from some of the top programs in the country.
BYU also offered three-star quarterback and Washington native AJ Tuivaiave. Tuivaiave is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tuivaiave has been on BYU's campus for an unofficial visit. He holds competing offers from Washington, ASU, Cal, Miami, Oregon, and San Diego State.
Last but not least, BYU is pursuing Preston Beck. Beck is the son of BYU legend John Beck. Beck's recruitment has flown under the radar so far. He holds just a handful of competing offers from Colorado State and Nevada. With a breakout junior season, Beck could become a well-known recruit. Beck flashed potential as a sophomore at San Clemente High School last season.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist