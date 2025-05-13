BYU Football Staff Visits a Pair of Committed Recruits
The BYU coaching staff is busy on the recruiting trail. Over the next two months, they will put most of the 2026 recruiting class together. During this time on the recruiting calendar, coaches are permitted to do in-home visits with recruits. Two of BYU's commits, wide receiver Legend Glasker and cornerback Justice Brathwaite, were recently visited by members of BYU's coaching staff.
Legend Glasker
BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake was in Lehi visiting BYU commit Legend Glasker. Glasker picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Utah State, San Jose State, and UNLV. Glasker had locked in three official visits to BYU, Washington State, and Cal. Instead of waiting for those official visits to make his college decision, Glasker locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU.
Legend Glasker. Glasker, who is the cousin of star BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker, preps just a few miles up the road from BYU at Lehi High School.
As a junior at Lehi, Glasker was one of the top wide receivers in the state of Utah. He played only seven games and he finished with 781 receiving yards. His 111.6 receiving yards per game ranked fourth in the state.
Perhaps most importantly, he played his best in the biggest moments. In the 6A Semifinals against eventual state champion Corner Canyon, Glasker had 10 receptions for 129 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had a receiving touchdown in overtime to keep Lehi's season alive until a missed PAT ended the game at 35-34.
In an earlier game against Lone Peak, Glasker hauled in 8 receptions for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Justice Brathwaite
BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, and defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga were in Arizona visiting Justice Brathwaite. Justice, who was the first commit of the 2026 class, is the son of former BYU running back Reynaldo Brathwaite who played for BYU from 2002-2003. Justice is a three-star cornerback from Arizona that picked the Cougars over competing offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, and UTEP.
Listed at 6'0 and 160 pounds, Brathwaite inherited the speed made his dad a record holder at BYU (more on that in a moment). He has tallied three pick-sixes over the last two years. As a junior, he finished the season with 39 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 4 interceptions. He has both the physical and technical abilities to be an early impact player at BYU once he enrolls.