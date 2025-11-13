BYU Football to Host Former Professional Basketball Player Nathaniel Salmon for Official Visit
BYU will host a unique visitor on campus for an official visit. Former professional basketball player Nathaniel Salmon announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU. Salmon has one of the most unique stories of any recruit you will come across.
Salmon is 21 years old and he is a former professional basketball player from New Zealand. His ideal size and athleticism caught the attention of NFL scouts. He is listed at 6'6, 270 pounds, and he runs a 4.63 forty. He was invited to participate in the LA Chargers mini camp despite never playing football. He didn't make the cut, but the NCAA granted him full eligibility to go play college football.
Salmon's recruitment has started to pick up over the last several weeks. He is being recruited as a tight end and he holds competing offers from Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, West Virginia, and Baylor. He also has an official visit scheduled to North Carolina.
BYU will have a big need at tight end for the 2026 season. The Cougars will lose starter Carsen Ryan to graduation and BYU doesn't have a proven receiving tight end behind him.
Salmon won't be the only recruit on an official visit this weekend. Two BYU commits announced their plans to officially visit BYU as well. Cornerback Justice Brathwaite, who was the first commit in BYU's 2026 class, announced his plans to officially visit. Running back DeVaughn Eka, who is BYU's most recent commit, will officially visit as well.
Justice is the son of former BYU running back Reynaldo Brathwaite who played for BYU from 2002-2003. Justice is a three-star cornerback from Arizona that picked the Cougars over competing offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, and UTEP. He locked down his recruitment very early on.
Listed at 6'0 and 160 pounds, Brathwaite inherited the speed made his dad a record holder at BYU.
Eka picked the Cougars over competing offers from San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, San Jose State, Montana State, and Weber State among others.
Eka had been BYU's primary target at running back over the last several months. His commitment marked an important addition to BYU's 2026 class considering the attrition at the running back position over the last several months. BYU lost true freshman running back Cale Breslin to the transfer portal in the spring, and redshirt freshman Pokaiaua Haunga was removed from BYU's roster during Fall Camp for personal reasons.