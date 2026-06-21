BYU Football Wraps Up Mega Recruiting Weekend

On Sunday, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest recruiting weekend of the year. More than a dozen recruits were on campus to experience BYU's campus and culture. The prospects experienced a night in LaVell Edwards Stadium, boating, meetings with coaches, and other activities.

In this article, we will recap the players that were in attendance.

Jeremiah Williams

Position: Defensive Tackle

Rating: ★★★★☆

Four-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams had competing offers from all over the country when he committed to BYU. Williams is the lone four-star commit at this point in the recruiting cycle. He will make an early impact at BYU. He has college size already and the athleticism to make an early impact. His play time will come down to how early he can master the playbook.

Four-star DT and BYU commit Jeremiah Williams on his BYU official visit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JRiX2eujNb — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 20, 2026

Bode Sparrow

Position: Safety/Wide Receiver

Rating: ★★★★☆

The top prospect in the state of Utah in the 2027 class, Bode Sparrow was on an official visit over the weekend. Sparrow has now taken official visits to all four finalists: BYU, Utah, Oregon, and Oklahoma.

Four-star athlete Bode Sparrow on his BYU official visit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1BTKJMWr8y — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 20, 2026

Uhila Wolfgramm

Position: Defensive End

Rating: ★★★★☆

Four-star defensive end Uhila Wolfgramm is now the second best prospect in the state in the 2027 class per 247Sports. Wolfgramm possesses an elite combination of quickness and strength off the line of scrimmage. As he develops more pass rushing moves, he could be an early impact player at the P4 level. He has taken official visits to BYU, Utah, Cal, and Oklahoma.

Moa Havili

Position: Defensive Tackle

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Moa Havili became a national recruit in the matter of two weeks. After a few standout performances in showcase camps, Havili picked up offers from the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, North Carolina, and Cal among others. He received a "dream offer" from BYU and quickly committed to the Cougars. He is now one of the most important players in BYU's 2027 class.

BYU DT commit Moa Havili. Picked the Cougars over Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, North Carolina, Utah, Arizona, Stanford, and Cal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zwuEQ2rga0 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Kamoni Adams

Position: Cornerback

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Another cornerback from Georgia? That's exactly what BYU is trying to attract in the recruitment of cornerback Kamoni Adams. Adams was on an official visit over the weekend with BYU cornerback commit Ryan Wooten Jr. Adams has no shortage of competing offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, WVU, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss among others.

Georgia native and three-star CB Kamoni Adams on his BYU OV. Adams holds competing offers from Florida State, Maryland, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, and ASU among others. pic.twitter.com/2kCAP6kvuO — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Brody Rudnicki

Position: Quarterback

Rating: ★★★☆☆

BYU's top quarterback target in the 2027 class is Folsom High Schools' Brody Rudnicki. Rudnicki will choose between BYU, Utah, and Cal next week. Rudnicki possesses tons of arm talent and the potential to become a starting quarterack should he choose BYU. Rudnicki completed 78% of his passes while being willing to stretch the ball downfield.

Tytan DeJong

Position: Linebacker

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Tytan DeJong was the first player to commit to BYU in the 2027 class. DeJong, a linebacker, picked the Cougars over Michigan, Stanford, Cal, Purdue, and Utah. Now, he's trying to recruit other players to come to BYU with him.

BYU commit Tytan DeJong on his official visit. DeJong was the first 2027 commit. He picked the Cougars over Cal, Michigan, Purdue, Stanford, and Utah. pic.twitter.com/3SW5tvjIpm — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Kyle Nabrotzky

Position: Offensive Line

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Kyle Nabrotzky's recruitment took off after he changed positions. Now an offensive tackle, Nabrotzky holds over 30 offers and has trimmed his list to six finalists. Now, BYU will wait for Nabrotzky to make his college decision.

Offensive tackle Kyle Nabrotzky on his BYU official visit.



BYU is a finalist for the Tennessee native. His other finalists include Tennessee, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and UCLA. pic.twitter.com/OsxtHM2DN7 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Ryan Wooten Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Rating: ★★★☆☆

New BYU cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker has made quite the impression in his first offseason as BYU's cornerback coach. His recruitment of Ryan Wooten Jr. is one of the primary reasons why. Wooten, a New Jersey native, had no prior connections to the program. Walker reached out, quickly established a relationship, and landed a commitment over the likes of Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, WVU, Virginia Tech, UCLA, and Washington.

New Jersey native and BYU commit Ryan Wooten Jr. in his BYU OV.



Wooten picked the Cougars over Florida, WVU, Florida State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, UCLA, and Washington among others. pic.twitter.com/UvPJpmDxEY — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Moa Brown

Position: Offensive Line

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Speaking of position changes, Corner Canyon standout Moa Brown is moving from defensive end to offensive tackle. The move, at least in our opinion, fits his long frame. Brown recently took an official visit to ASU, and his recruitment appears to be a showdown between the Cougars and the Sun Devils.

Corner Canyon standout Manase (Moa) Brown on his official visit. Holds competing offers from ASU, Oregon, Cal, Nebraska, UCLA, and Utah among others. pic.twitter.com/7yECKi2q3a — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Ezra Sanelivi

Position: Running Back

Rating: ★★★☆☆

As of this writing, running back Ezra Sanelivi is the only commitment on the offensive side of the ball. The running back from Nevada picked BYU over Wisconsin, Washington, Arizona, Iowa, and Arkansas among others.

Jaxson Rex

Position: Safety/Wide Receiver

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Jaxson Rex, the cousin of Isaac Rex and Preston Rex, is down to two finalists: BYU and UCLA. He has now taken official visits to his two finalists.

Three-star athlete Jaxson Rex on his BYU OV.



Jaxson is the cousin of Isaac and Preston Rex. Jaxson recently took an official visit to UCLA, his other finalist. pic.twitter.com/mBHURHgTAh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Lakepa Satuala

Position: Safety

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Lakepa Satuala is the younger brother of BYU star Faletau Satuala. The younger Satuala is choosing between BYU and Utah State.

Lakepa Satuala on his BYU OV. Lakepa is the younger brother of BYU star Faletau Satuala ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D3YqbxS3fu — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Petyon Higginson

Position: Safety

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Salem Hills star Petyon Higginson took his final official visit to BYU. He picked up competing P4 offers from the likes of Michigan, Utah, Cal, and Purdue during his recruitment.

Peyton Higginson on his BYU OV. Michigan, Utah, Cal, and Purdue are the other P4 programs that have offered the Salem Hills standout. pic.twitter.com/kaC4Zz7Mwz — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 21, 2026

Owen Leishman

Position: Linebacker

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Owen Leishman didn't hold an offer from BYU until a few weeks ago. After a standout performance at BYU's camp, Leishman picked up an offer from BYU's defensive staff. He also camped at Utah and Utah State and earned offers from those schools as well. Leishman was on campus this weekend for an official visit.

Christian Hanshaw

Position: Tight End

Rating: ★★★☆☆

A standout tight end from American Fork High School, Christian Hanshaw impacts the game both as a pass-catcher and a run blocker. His well-rounded skillset has made him a coveted recruit. He holds competing offers from Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Arizona, ASU, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC among many others.

James Thorley

Position: Kicker/Punter

James Thorley was the first visitor to commit to the Cougars. Thorley is a kicker/punter from Virginia.

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