BYU Football Fall Camp: Roster News & Notes

The BYU football program was back in action on Wednesday for the first day of Fall Camp. As always, the Cougars released a new roster on day one of camp. In this article, we'll recap the top roster news and takeaways.

Who's Missing?

BYU backup linebacker Ephraim Asiata was removed from the roster following an arrest in July. It's unknown whether Asiata will have an opportunity to return to the program down the road.

Andrew Williams, who was in our two-deep projection for the offensive line, decided to submit his papers and serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Williams will re-join the program after his mission.

Other players that were removed from the roster include a pair of kickers in Ian Sanches and Braden Gilbert, wide receivers Cody Hagen and Rowan Reay, tight end Cole Clement and quarterback Max Barker.

Hagen retired from football after Spring Camp. He played the third most offensive snaps among BYU wide receivers last season.

Position Changes

The most notable position changes since last season occurred during Spring Camp. Viliami Po'uha made the switch from defensive end to defensive tackle. Po'uha was a contributor at defensive end the last two seasons.

Kendal Wall is listed at 240 pounds, so defensive end suits his current weight.

Trevin Ostler was used in the beef package last season as a tight end. He moved back to offensive line where he is competing for one of the starting guard spots.

Viliami Po'uha - Defensive Tackle (Listed at Defensive End in 2025)

Kendal Wall - Defensive End (Listed at Defensive Tackle in 2025)

Berkley Alfrey - Deep Snapper (Listed at Linebacker in 2025)

Trevin Ostler - Offensive Line (Listed at Tight End in 2025)

Weight Changes

The most notable weight change on the roster is defensive tackle Justin Kirkland. Kirkland is down 25 pounds since Spring Camp. Kirkland is still a mountain of a man at 6'3 and 310 pounds. Kirkland is expected to start alongside Keanu Tanuvasa.

Projected starting offensive linemen Andrew Gentry and Kyle Sfarcioc also dropped five pounds each since Spring Camp.

A handful of younger players like Matthew Mason, Owen Borg, Jordyn Criss, Braxton Lindsey, and Tei Nacua added five pounds since Spring Camp.

Jersey Number Changes

Three true freshmen swapped out jersey numbers between Spring Camp and Fall Camp: Legend Glasker, Jaron Pula, and Kennan Pula.

1 - Legend Glasker (Wore #88 in Spring Camp)

5 - Jaron Pula (Wore #21 in Spring Camp)

7 - Kennan Pula (Wore #25 in Spring Camp)



Another handful of players switched their jersey numbers since 2025. The most notable switch is probably Reggie Frischknecht who swiched from no. 7 to no. 18.

17 - Jarinn Kalama (Wore #35 in 2025)

18 - Reggie Frischknecht (Wore #7 in 2025)

20 - Kevin Doe (Wore #31 in 2025)

28 - Crew Clark (Wore #39 in 2025)

32 - Cannon DeVries (Wore #20 in 2025)

33 - Maika Kaufusi (Wore #34 in 2025)

66 - Brigham Alexander (Wore #65 in 2025)

74 - Trevin Ostler (Wore #95 in 2025)

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